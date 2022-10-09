VIP AUDIO 10/9 – The Fix Flashback (9-30-2015): Paige’s turn, Kane’s return to Raw, Seth’s losing streak, ROH PPV reax, CMLL Anniversary show, something to watch on Impact, Tito Ortiz (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the September 30, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Reaction to Raw, what’s next for Lesnar and Undertaker, Hornswoggle, Table for Three endorsement, an in-depth review & analysis of Bob Backlund autobiography including strengths and weaknesses of 480-page book, Jon Jones, UFC PPV preview, more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO