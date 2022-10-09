FREE PODCAST 10/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: WWE Extreme Rules post-show including lots of reaction to Bray Wyatt’s return, Rhea Ripley, Impact Bound for Glory thoughts, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers, the WWE Extreme Rules PLE. Among the topics: Bray Wyatt’s return, potential competitors in the Survivor Series Women’s WarGames match, Rhea Ripley in the women’s division, and more. Greg also gives a match-by-match rundown, with his thoughts, of the Impact Bound for Glory PPV from Friday.

