VIP AUDIO 10/10 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Two hours of AEW talk with Justin Shapiro & Andy Napier. The Acclaimed, Rampage, WarJoe, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is sharing custody of Justin Shapiro with his other Podcast Dad, Andy Napier of The Elite Beat! They say that nothing BEATS a day in PARADISE, and hopefully this show is proof of that as the guys merge shows to discuss AEW from all kinds of angles. Alan’s concerns about The Acclaimed, positive thoughts on the state of Rampage, best AEW matches of 2022, and things we’re excited about are just some of the many topics we get into amidst the off-topic tangents that you’ve come to expect. A fun show, and hopefully not our last with Justin after we break his heart at the end of the show. Check it out.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO