WWE Extreme Rules breaks company record

The WWE Extreme Rules PLE on Saturday night was reportedly very successful.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that an internal memo to senior members of the WWE staff indicated that Saturday’s event was the most watched Extreme Rules in history. The memo also touted that it was the highest-grossing Extreme Rules event of all time.

The card was main-evented by Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle inside the Fight Pit with Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee. Other matches on the show included Finn Balor vs. Edge in an “I Quit” Match, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship in a Ladder Match, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion in a Strap Match, and more.

The show will undoubtedly be remembered for the return of Bray Wyatt. After months of teasing, codes, riddles, and anticipation, Wyatt showed up after the main event match. He appeared with a new mask and new lantern that he blew out as the show went off the air.

