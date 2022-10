SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, and PWTorch Contributor, Tyler Sage, talk the news of the week on the flagship edition of the PWTorch Fireside Chat. This week, it’s Bray Wyatt return talk, Extreme Rules fallout, AEW Dynamite review, and much more.

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel HERE.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE NXT RECEIPT 10/11: NXT Championship feud failing to build strong drama