VIP AUDIO 10/13 – PWT Impact Pod: Darrin Lilly discusses Bound for Glory including the two headline title matches, the go-home show, rumored Impact departures, more (27 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: It’s Impact Wrestling’s biggest show of the year: Bound for Glory! Darrin Lilly runs down the events of the go-home show, which was headlined by a contract signing. That’s followed by Darrin’s review of the Bound for Glory event including the two headline title matches – Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich and Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. He ends the show with some spoilers on what stars are rumored to be departing Impact.

