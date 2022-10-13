SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE NXT has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-I was a big fan of the opening match between Bron Breakker and Javier Bernal. This is how you showcase a champion properly. Breakker looked like a star out there and the match was maybe two stars, but it delivered and accomplished the goal of framing Breakker a certain way.

-I didn’t get a lot out of the angle between Breakker, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov ahead of their showdown at Halloween Havoc. McDonagh and Dragunov as legitimate challengers to Breakker aren’t credible and it’s hurting the ability of the talent to put drama behind the match.

-Good stuff as expected from Axiom and Nathan Frazer. This was a great match and the match of the week most likely. Frazer still needs a character. Without one, stuff like this is his ceiling.

-Indi Hartwell won a match with a top rope vertical suplex? I’m in on that. It’s always good to keep fans on their toes regarding when matches end.

-Edris and Malik becoming the number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships is a big promotion for that act. A deserving one, too. They’ve showed flashes of greatness and now they’ll have a tremendous heel team to play off of and work against in Pretty Deadly. Lookout for this one. A potential match of the night candidate.

-Jacy Jayne vs. Alba Fyre was completely fine. Nothing great either, though. The intriguing part of the match was the Sonya Deville attack on Fyre after she beat Jayne. Is this a reboot for Deville in NXT? A one off? A main roster appearance to try and cushion the ratings blow next week with AEW moving to Tuesday? The latter two are most likely. Maybe both. Either way, it was a good angle and is believable thanks to Deville’s history with Mandy Rose.

-Alright! We did it! Victory! We’ve finally seen true growth in the Cameron Grimes and Joe Gacy story. The match is set and it’s a long time coming. Phew!

-I don’t know. I may be in the minority on this one, but Carmelo Hayes being involved in the North American Championship Ladder Match is defining him down a tad. He’s past that championship and needs an actual wrestling feud instead of a car crash, spot heavy match that we’ve seen from him before. He’s got such a high ceiling and it’s time to push him even more.

-Kiana James vs. Thea Hail happened. That’s about it on that one.

-Yeah, it was a distraction finish and loss for Grayson Waller, but it’s still a loss. Another one. I continue to wonder why his WWE stock has plummeted so much in the last six months.

-The angle at the end of the show was a continuation of the opening promo. Breakker got revenge, but didn’t look great in doing so because it was obvious Dragunov didn’t mean to hit Breakker earlier in the show. That said, it fanned the flames for the feud I guess, so accomplished the goal at hand, even as minimal as that goal was.

CATCH-UP: 10/11 NXT REPORT: Wells’s live report on Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal, #1 contender triple threat tag, Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom rubber match, more