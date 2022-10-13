VIP AUDIO 10/12 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk minor league baseball locations, emails, indy show Trav and Cam attended, V.R. headset splurge, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s VIP offering includes Rich and Trav discussing minor league baseball locations among other mundane things. Rich demands Travis change the paradigm of the show, so they pour out all the emails at the beginning of the show. Trav talks about the indy show he and Cam went to last week. Splurging on a V.R. headset. Confirmed sex symbol Johnathan Majors putting pressure on the rest of us. Rich runs down the highlights of tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Travis talks about a new book he’s listening to.

