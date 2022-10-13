VIP AUDIO 10/12 – East Coast Cast #597 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss WWE Extreme Rules including Edge says “I quit,” Bray Wyatt returns, fallout on Raw, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the show this week, Trav and Cam chop it up about a really fun WWE Extreme Rules show from last Saturday. We saw the only way to get Edge to say “I quit.” No lulls in the action all the way through, and a great reaction for a returning Bray Wyatt. The fallout from Extreme Rules on Raw from Monday. Who the hell does Brock Lesnar think he is, and why did Bobby Lashley have to be so damn honorable?! Ronda Rousey regains the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and the fellas drool over the idea of her vs. Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania. C.M. Punk with an office job at AEW? AEW Dynamite tonight has Danielson vs. Jericho. Live calls and more conversation.

