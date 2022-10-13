Jon Moxley talks the impact rehab had on his wrestling career

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley says that his life is completely different than it was a year ago and all of it for the better.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Moxley talked about being in a bad place and the impact rehab had on righting his career.

“A year ago, I wasn’t in the same head space,” Moxley says. “I was all f—ed up. I hated traveling. I was living in Vegas, felt like I was always in an airport, flying coast to coast, and I was sick of leaving my family. I thought about freelancing when my deal was up. Not that I would leave AEW, but I didn’t want to be there every week. I was in a bad place.

“Then I went to rehab and all that, and now I’m in a totally different headspace. We’re living in Cincinnati, too, which is great. I look forward to going to TV every week. I get to see my friends in the Blackpool Combat Club. I’m not f—ed up. I have a clean headspace. My life is completely different than it was a year ago, and all for the better.”

Moxley recently signed a five year contract with AEW and called the company “a perfect fit.” Moxley will put his AEW World Championship on the line next week on Dynamite against Adam Page.

