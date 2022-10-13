News Ticker

Jon Moxley talks the impact rehab had on his wrestling career

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 13, 2022

Jon Moxley (media photo courtesy AEW)
Jon Moxley says that his life is completely different than it was a year ago and all of it for the better.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Moxley talked about being in a bad place and the impact rehab had on righting his career.

“A year ago, I wasn’t in the same head space,” Moxley says. “I was all f—ed up. I hated traveling. I was living in Vegas, felt like I was always in an airport, flying coast to coast, and I was sick of leaving my family. I thought about freelancing when my deal was up. Not that I would leave AEW, but I didn’t want to be there every week. I was in a bad place.

“Then I went to rehab and all that, and now I’m in a totally different headspace. We’re living in Cincinnati, too, which is great. I look forward to going to TV every week. I get to see my friends in the Blackpool Combat Club. I’m not f—ed up. I have a clean headspace. My life is completely different than it was a year ago, and all for the better.”

Moxley recently signed a five year contract with AEW and called the company “a perfect fit.” Moxley will put his AEW World Championship on the line next week on Dynamite against Adam Page.

