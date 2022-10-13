SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey won the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules on Saturday night, but she pitched a different finish for the match. Rousey detailed her idea that involved a dangerous weapon on her weekly YouTube show.

“Yeah, actually I pitched the finish to be on thumbtacks, but it was turned down,” Rousey said. “She [Liv Morgan] was to put down thumbtacks and powerbomb me onto the thumbtacks and then as a repeat of our finish before, I would go for the arm bar on the thumbtacks but they start counting the pin but then I would have to push up onto my one shoulder, like into the thumbtacks to keep the arm bar on… and Liv would be biting her hand trying not to tap and then pass out face down into the thumbtacks and have her hand there to protect her face.

“But, they said we can’t do thumbtacks anymore. That legally, we can’t purposely injure people and cut their skin and stuff. I don’t know, so I was like, ‘Well, how about tiny, little maple leaf pins?’ They’re like, ‘No.’ I’m like, ‘How about a bunch of screws? There on the side, it’s the ground.’ They said, ‘Nope.’” (h/t Post Wrestling)

Rousey returned to WWE in 2022 at the Royal Rumble and was victorious in that match. She won the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash, but lost it to Morgan at Money in the Bank after Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

