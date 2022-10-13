Solo Sikoa calls WWE main roster debut “out of the blue”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Solo Sikoa says that his WWE main roster debut at Clash at the Castle was unexpected and out of the blue.

Sikoa spoke to Peter Rosenberg and talked in detail about the lead up to appearing at the show in Cardiff and what Roman Reigns said to him before the match.

“No [I did not expect to debut on the main roster the way I did]. It was out of the blue man,” Sikoa said. “It was one of those things where I got the call and, ‘This is what we wanna do, this is how we wanna bring you in’ but I would never expect it this way, in front of 60,000 people, it was crazy. I’m still mind blown.

“Nobody knows that I was there in Cardiff. None of the guys, none of the boys. Just only certain people and nobody seen me go out there under the ring and then everybody first seen me when I first came back after the spot happened. It was like, ‘Man, wow. That was crazy.’ I remember that day, we were just sitting in the locker room just quiet. I was watching him [Roman Reigns] get ready for the match. I didn’t wanna say anything, because he was in his zone and I was in my zone, I know what I needed to do, he knew what he needed to do and he was just like, ‘Man, I just need you to be here. I need you execute this at this time’ and I did, and it blew the roof off the place.” (h/t Post Wrestling)

Solo Sikoa has been a member of The Bloodline faction since his debut. He’s a former NXT North American Champion.

