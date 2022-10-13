SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, says that AEW is the perfect fit for him.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated on the heels of signing a five-year contract with AEW, Moxley spoke about working for the company, what his expectations are, and why he’s the best coach for the company to have.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere else,” Moxley said of his wrestling career after signing a new five-year deal with AEW. “It’s the best job in the world, and I’m very lucky to have it. In AEW, all I worry about is wrestling. That’s my focus, and that’s a joy. I love storytelling, I love promos, I love wrestling. I love coming up with ideas for other people, I love learning. For me, it’s a perfect fit.”

Moxley’s new contract reportedly will contain new responsibilities as a coach and Moxley says he’s the best suited for that spot.

“I’m a good gap between the old generation and the new generation,” Moxley said. “I come from the Les Thatcher system, so I understand paying your dues and respecting veterans. I’m also old enough to know what it was like to go to the post office and send stacks of my videotapes—ones I had to make—to promoters. I was also there for the advent of YouTube, and I was one of the first indie wrestlers to gain a buzz doing that. My friend had a video camera and a laptop, so I would cut promos every week on my indie shows and used YouTube to my advantage.”

Jon Moxley is a three time AEW World Champion. He defeated Bryan Danielson at the AEW Grand Slam event to win the belt for the third time. Next week on a special Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite, Moxley will put his championship on the line against Adam Page.

