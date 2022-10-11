SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-The Bloodline is just tremendous. Each guy playing their character a certain way that interacts with the others a certain way with the biggest star in the business at the center of it all. It’s really a masterclass in storytelling and the opening Raw segment continued that trend. Sami Zayn throwing Jey Uso under the bus of Roman Reigns under the guise of trying to help him was a nice touch. The crowd ate out of the palm of his hands. Paul Levesque better want Zayn as a top babyface, because that is what he is on his way to becoming.

-Was Matt Riddle ACTUALLY stoned during his promo opposite The Bloodline? It seemed like it. I’ll take his dopey gimmick over whatever that was any day of the week.

-So, you could hear a pin drop during that Johnny Gargano entrance. New York City would be at the top of my list of cities who would know and want to react strongly for Gargano. The fact that they didn’t is telling and indicative that a little more juice is needed with his push.

-Austin Theory with another job this week on WWE Raw. “He holds the briefcase!” is still the situation at hand, but when does it not become that and become something more, well, damning in regards to how Levesque feels about his potential.

-I genuinely can’t believe I’m writing these words, but The Judgement Day is one of the hotter acts on Raw all year long. When is the last time someone got the kind of heat Dominik Mysterio and company got on this show? It’s been a long damn time. Dominik is playing the role perfect and with Rey holding back, there is a tremendous amount of sympathy out there for the audience to attach themselves too. Really good stuff and outside of The Bloodline, the best stuff WWE is doing right now.

-Well, we’re getting more Bayley vs. Bianca Belair and maybe even a Team Bianca Belair vs. Team Damage CNTRL at Survivor Series first. On paper that sounds great. In practice? Not a good idea based on what we’ve seen thus far between those two women.

-Soooooooo, that Miz birthday celebration segment with Maryse was not good. Not good at all. Maryse missed the darn cake on the cake bump spot, but the biggest situation is still rooted in why this is all happening. Miz vs. Lumis is set for next week on Raw, but it’s a bizarre match given what we’ve seen already. The outcome of that match is obvious, too.

-Surprise! Cowboy Brock Lesnar is back. It’s always interesting to see WWE’s major stars come out and Lesnar certainly qualifies as that. He’s not passing up a Saudi Arabia check thats for sure. Lesnar vs. Lashley is intriguing, so thumbs up outside of the fact that it should be on a WrestleMania instead of a show paid for with blood money.

-I don’t mind Rollins winning the United States Championship the way he did. He was heelish in pushing Bobby Lashley’s buttons the way he did in order to get the match as scheduled, but winning that way in general is heelish in nature. WWE needs to sell this. For it to work for Rollins AND protect Lashley like they want, there needs to be follow-up that paints Rollins in a bad light.

-Jey Uso. I’m sorry for you Jey Uso. I mean when the Tribal Chief says to do something, you do it, right? Uso being told to help Zayn win and then openly not helping him is simply another great chapter in this Bloodline story.

-Look, I can do without the DX stuff. I get it. Nostalgia is real and using it to draw a number works. When does nostalgia become embarrassing, though? The more DX we see, the more they walk up to that line.

