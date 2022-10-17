Paul Levesque reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul Levesque, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be at this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider is reporting that Road Dogg will be in charge of the show in Levesque’s absence. The report also indicates that Levesque is in good spirits while battling the virus.

This week’s episode of WWE Raw features the return of Brock Lesnar, The Good Brothers vs. Alpha Academy, Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz, the return of Elias, and Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship. Last week on Raw, Rollins beat Bobby Lashley to win the title after Lashley was beat up by Brock Lesnar.

Riddle defeated Rollins inside the Fight Pit at the WWE Extreme Rules PLE.

