10/17 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lesnar’s appearance, Seth vs. Riddle for U.S. Title, Dexter Lumis vs. Miz with contract at stake

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 17, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together,” they joined Bobby Lashley pacing in the ring mid-sentence calling out Brock Lesnar. Fans cheered and then Lesnar’s music played. Kevin Patrick called it an unusual start to the show. Lesnar walked out in his cowboy hat, vest, and blue jeans. He lunged at Lashley and rammed him into the edge of the ring. Lashley, though, then took it to Brock, ramming his head into the ringpost and the spearing him into the time keeper’s area and finally a tackle into the announce desk. Lesnar was writhing in pain and Patrick said he was hurt. Officials came out and escorted Lashley to the back.

(Keller’s Analysis: Lashley needed to have a strong showing here to not seem like he was pushover for Lashley did last week, so this was a smart way to open Raw with the idea being Lashley couldn’t wait for the official start to call out Lesnar. He also needed to get the better of him.) [c]

-Patrick and Corey Graves stood around the destruction from the opening segment and previewed the show. They also hyped a look back at Bray Wyatt’s return to Smackdown. Top billing went to Seth Rollins defending the U.S. Title against Matt Riddle.

(1) THE O.C. (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows w/A.J. Styles) vs. THE ALPHA ACADEMY (Otis & Chad Gable)

Graves talked about Styles being happy to be reunited with his O.C. partners. Gable shoved Anderson into the ringpost a couple minutes in and they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Anderson and Gallows finished off Gable with their Magic Killer finisher.

WINNERS: Anderson & Gallows in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The entirety of Anderson & Gallows presentation so far is that their old friends with Styles. I get they see this threesome as a good opposing team for Judgment Day, but they’re being presented like it’s five years ago and it’s inherently a big deal to have them hanging with Styles in the U.S. on Raw. For some, it is. For many Raw viewers, it’s not at all.)

-The Judgment Day walked out. Finn Balor made fun of the “Too Sweet” thing from Bullet Club and talked about how it’s the same old crap. “Nobody’s ever seen that before.” Damian Priest said those three think they accomplished something great last week. Fans chanted “You suck.” Priest said they stopped giving a damn about the fans a long time ago. He said last week all the O.C. accomplished was guaranteeing “getting cooked by The Judgment Day.” Balor said he’s the one who started “this stupid little club.” He said he made them and he’ll break them. He said they’re there to challenge them to a match. Balor made a cupping gesture with is hand as he talked about facing them at Crown Jewel.

Styles accepted his challenge. He added that this is Raw and they’re standing right there, so “let’s do this right here, right now.” He said maybe they need to ask their mother for permission, alluding to Rhea Ripley. Dominik told him to shut his mouth unless he wants to be like his dad and run to the other brand because he can’t hang with them. Styles smiled and said he’s cool and bad as long as he’s standing next to the rest of Judgment Day. He called him a piece of trash and turned his back on his own father. He said he’s a punk who likes to run his mouth. He suggested they wrestle one-on-one. Ripley accepted and said he’ll rip Styles limb from limb. Dominik didn’t look sure of himself, but Ripley asked if he’s a man or a boy. Dominik got brave, but said he’s not ready yet because he’s not in his gear. He said when he is ready, he’ll mop the floor with him “in an hour so.” Styles told him to get his gear on and stretch, because he’ll be ready to beat the piss out of him. He said his dad should have done it to him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good set-up for a single match. The dynamic with Ripley and Dominik was fun there, with Dominik stepping up only to not lose standing with Ripley. Balor continues to be a more dynamic promo as a heel than he was as a babyface.)

-A recap aired of last week’s U.S. Title change with Seth Rollins taking advantage of Lashley after being attacked by Lesnar.

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance, wearing a bright outfit. He did his usual spiel, and then added he is the new United States Champion. He jogged around the ring, then told the fans who turned on him to kiss his behind, but he told the fans who have always had his back to sing his song. He said he tapped out to Riddle because he had a title match two days later and had to be in the best possible condition to beat Lashley. “I tapped out for you!” he said. Mustafa Ali’s music played. Patrick asked what he was doing. Graves called him “a bit of a disrupter” on Raw.

Ali said Lashley promised him he was next in line for a title shot, although he called it a “championship opportunity.” He said he still wants that title shot. Seth laughed and asked if he looks like Lashley. He told Ali he can stay out there and party with him or he can skedaddle his way “out of my ring because you don’t belong in this ring with me.” As Seth cackled, Ali pulled off Seth’s sunglasses. Ali said it’s not going down like that. He said he is looking at “your next freakin’ problem.” He said he won’t back down and he wants a fight. Seth tried to calm him down. He said he actually likes and respects Ali. He said the people may not know that he’s an even better human being than he is a wrestler. He said he’s a great friend and a great colleague and a great father. He then attacked Ali and threw him out of the ring. As Seth strutted at ringside, pleased with himself, Ali jumped him from behind. Seth fired back by throwing Ali into the ringpost.

-They showed a white limo with horns arriving. Graves exclaimed excitedly, “He’s here!” [c]

(2) CANDICE LERAE & BIANCA BELAIR vs. DAKOTA KAI & IYO SKY

Damage CTRL came out. Bayley joined the announcers on commentary. She said she’s been a big support or Candice dating back to watching her on the independent scene before she got into wrestling. She said she talked up Candice, but Candice didn’t thank her with a text. She also referred to Sky as Iyo Shirai. Patrick asked Bayley if she still has bruises from her match with Belair. Bayley said that was a personal question. Graves said it weird. Belair fought off Kai and Sky, then tagged in LeRae and whippe3d her into Sky with a slidekick at ringside. Belair and LeRae celebrated as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Kai held Belair’s braid to prevent a tag, but Belair fought through it and tagged in LeRae.

[HOUR TWO]

LeRae landed a double senton on both opponents and scored a two count on Kai. Kai broke up a near fall. Belair then went for a move, but Kai escaped and then knocked Belair to the ground. Everyone else ended up on the at ringside, slow to get up. Bayley grabbed a kend stick from under the ring. Belair got up and tackled her over the commentary table. Back in the ring, Sky and Kai gave LeRae a double backward slam by lifting her by her legs for the win.

WINNERS: Kai & Sky in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Clunky and seemed a little slo-mo at times.)

-Cathy Kelly interviewed Riddle backstage who went on about hover boards that overheat and compared it to Seth. He said Seth can make any excuse he wants, but he beat him in the Fight Pit and he’ll beat him again tonight for the U.S. Title. Riddle saw Ali and told him he’ll give him the opportunity he deserves if he wins the U.S. Title tonight. Off to the side, Miz was crying in pain and grabbing his knee. He claimed he slipped and fell and probably can’t wrestle later as scheduled. [c]

-Backstage Balor and Priest were talking to Dominik about his match later. Balor said nice guys finish last. Cora Jade walked up to Ripley. Cora said Roxanne picked her to face Raquel Rodriguez, so she has to pick Roxanne’s opponent. She asked Ripley because she’s ruthless and dominating. She said she wouldn’t mind putting Roxanne down for her. “I’m in,” she said.

-JBL made his entrance. Graces said JBL is a “wrestling god.” He said he was about to make a major announcement, but he first wanted to apologize to the word. He paused, then said, “For doing this in Oklahoma.” Fans booed. He said the great state is just south of the red river. He made some sports score reference to get to the crowd. He then told fans to get on their “sweathog feet” and welcome Mr. Baron Corbin. Out came Corbin with a graphic showing a ton of money, but dressed in a vest and long pants. Graves said, “What a strategic alliance!” He said in exchange for Rey going to Smackdown, Raw got Baron Corbin. He said he’s three times the size of Rey. JBL said he asked for competition, and WWE gave them Dolph Ziggler. He said they say Dolph Ziggler stole the show. He said actually Ziggler has been stealing money from WWE for years. He said if Ziggler had been around in the Attitude Era, he wouldn’t have made the cut.

-Dolph Ziggler began his ring entrance. [c]

(3) DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. BARON CORBIN

JBL on commentary said Ziggler is talented for today, but he wouldn’t have made the cut in the Attitude Era. (Quite the narrative for today’s fans.) JBL said Corbin is the cornerstone and you can build the company around him in any generation. He compared him to Gotch and Hackenschmidt and Thesz and Sammartino and Hogan. He said Corbin would rise to the top in any generation. They cut to a break a few minutes in. [c]

Graves marked this date as the birth of a new Wrestling God. Ziggler got in some offense and a near fall. Corbin came back with a Deep Six. When Ziggler kicked out, Corbin was frustrated. Corbin caught Ziggler by the throat when he leaped off the top rope and went for a chokeslam. Ziggler broke free and landed a Zig Zag for a two count. JBL talked about “carrying the company in 2004” and said the whole world was against him then. Corbin finished Ziggler with End of Days.

WINNER: Corbin in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid match. Good to see Corbin get a reboot. I’d like to have heard from Corbin and not just JBL. His ring gear is pretty forgettable too. I think a reboot of Corbin needs something more memorable and distinct.)

-Byron Saxton approached Miz and said the floor hadn’t been mopped since last week. Miz told Saxton he didn’t make up that story, but of course people are going to accuse him of fabricating the story. Johnny Gargano walked past the doorway and yelled, “Oh, Dexter Lumis!” Miz popped up onto his feet in a panic. Gargano said, “Oh, my bad. It’s just Byron. Common mistake.” Saxton noted Miz’s sudden recovery. Miz attributed it to his superior DNA. He said that’s unfortunate for “he who shall not be named.” [c]

-MVP and Omos were shown from a low camera angle backstage. They were wearing suits. MVP talked about Braun Strowman. He said they’ll visit Braun on Friday on Smackdown and look down at him and show that Omos fears no man. “Monsters aren’t real, but giants are,” said MVP. Omos punched his hand a couple times.

-Back to ringside, Graves and Patrick reacted, then threw to a video package on Bray Wyatt’s return to Smackdown. Patrick called it “emotional, yet perplexing.”

-A video package aired on Bray.

-Backstage, Cameron Grimes approached Styles, Anderson, and Gallows, He asked them to team with him tomorrow night. Gallows and Anderson were intrigued by Grimes having a lot of money. Grimes said he’d pay them and see them tomorrow. Styles said, “You guys haven’t changed a bit.”

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s good they went back to Styles and his returned cohorts to help get across their personalities and the dynamic between them. Also cool seeing Grimes on Raw.) [c]

-Patrick and Graves hyped the Crown Jewel line-up. Graves said, “I’m so excited to wake up in Riyadh, eat my breakfast, and watch the sunrise in the desert. Oh my god, it’s beautiful over there.” (Really, Corey?)

[HOUR THREE]

(4) A.J. STYLES (w/Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley)



Graves said Dominik hasn’t won over many fans after what he did to his father. Dominik begged off at ringside a couple minutes in. Styles went after him and threw him back into the ring. Ripley distracted Styles at ringside. Styles threatened to knock her into next week. Styles called her a chick. Dominik leaped onto Styles from the ring, then threw him back into the ring. Dominik dominated or a while. Styles came back and landed a flying forearm at ringside. Then he tossed Dominik over the ringside barricade. The O.C. and The Judgment Day stared each other down at ringside as they cut to a break. [c]