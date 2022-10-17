10/17 WWE RAW TV RESULTS: Doucette’s “alt perspective” report on Lesnar appearance, Riddle vs. Rollins, Elias return, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

OCTOBER 17, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. AT PAYCOM CENTER

AIRED ON USA

REPORT BY DANNY DOUCETTE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the “Then. Now. Forever. Together” signature. Afterwards, we were brought immediately to the ring where Bobby Lashley was in the process of angrily calling out Brock Lesnar. Lashley was already in his ring gear. Lesnar’s music hit and Lesnar made his way onto the stage. Lesnar was dressed in a vest, jeans, and cowboy hat. As Lesnar made his way towards the ring, Lashley rushed him and the two began brawling. Lesnar almost gained control, but Lashley rammed Lesnar into the ring post and speared him through the barricade at ringside. Several officials and some wrestlers came to break up the fight. Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and Alpha Academy were among those attempting to help. Lashley was pulled away, but broke free and tackled Lesnar into the announcer’s desk. Lashley then put Lesnar through the desk with a spinebuster. Adam Pearce could be seen on the apron yelling at Lashley as officials attempted to control the situation. Lesnar was left laying as the officials successfully got Lashley away from ringside. [c]

(Doucette’s Analysis: They’ve gone to this well a few times since Triple H took over. This made sense considering the wrestlers involved are behemoths and tt worked for the live crowd in attendance as they reacted big. However, I think the pull-apart brawl is overdone in WWE and I’m tired of the “spear through the barricade” spot.)

-Back from the break, Patrick and Graves recapped the brawl between Lashley and Lesnar as they stood at their broken down announce desk. Patrick and Graves hyped the matches for the night’s card. The O.C.-Alpha Academy, The Miz-Dexter Lumis, and Seth Rollins-Matt Riddle for the U.S. title were among the matches set to take place.

-A.J. Styles accompanied The O.C. down to the ring for their match as a picture-in-picture recap was shown of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s return last week.

(1) THE O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) (w/A.J. Styles) vs. ALPHA ACADEMY (Otis & Chad Gable)

Anderson and Gable squared off to start. After a back-and-forth, Otis and Gallows got in and traded some offense. Gable hit Anderson with a knee to the back sending him into the ring post. [c]

Back from the break, Otis attempted a Vader Bomb on Anderson, but it missed. Gallows came in for a hot tag and beat down Gable. Anderson and Gallows went for the Magic Killer, but Otis broke it up. Gable hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Anderson for a two count. Anderson landed a spinebuster on Gable after getting out of an ankle lock attempt. O.C. hit the Magic Killer on Gable for the win.

WINNERS: The O.C. in 13:00.

-The Judgment Day interrupted as Styles, Gallows, and Anderson were celebrating. Finn Balor and Damian Priest mocked Styles and The O.C.’s “too sweet” gesture. Balor said he started the club and said he wants to destroy it. Balor then challenged them to a match at Crown Jewel. Styles accepted and told Judgment Day to get in the ring unless they have to ask “their mother” Rhea Ripley for permission. Dominik Mysterio told Styles to shut up and threatened to run them off like they did Rey Mysterio. Styles mocked Dominik and called him a piece of trash and a punk. Styles then challenged Dominik to a match inciting a big pop. Ripley said Dominik would rip him limb from limb as Dominik looked on nervously. Ripley asked Dominik if he was a man or a boy. Dominik then stepped up, but said he wasn’t ready yet. Dominik said he didn’t have his gear on and needed about an hour. Styles told him to do whatever he needs to get ready, because he will beat the piss out of him and that’s too sweet.

(Doucette’s Analysis: I like how this played out. Dominik did well as a total weasel that finally got called out for hiding behind his group members Styles showed good intensity as well.)

-Patrick and Graves hyped Rollins first appearance as U.S. champion. [c]

-A recap of Rollins winning the U.S. title aired. Rollins made his entrance in an all red suit with zebra-striped boots and sunglasses. Rollins danced as the crowd sang his music. Rollins welcomed the crowd to “Monday Night Rollins”. Rollins gloated about winning the U.S. title and told his doubters to kiss his behind. Rollins then told his supporters in the crowd to sing his song. Some of the crowd sang. Rollins said he will wipe the mat with Riddle’s face. Rollins addressed his loss at Extreme Rules as a “you tapped out” chant rang out. Rollins said he tapped out as a strategic maneuver. Rollins explained he tapped out to stay in the best possible shape to face Lashley.

Mustafa Ali interrupted and congratulated Rollins. Ali said Rollins should also thank Lesnar for injuring Lashley. Ali also mentioned that Lashley guaranteed him a title shot and declared his intention to face Rollins for the title. Rollins cackled and told Ali to get to the back of the line. Rollins told Ali he doesn’t belong in the ring with him. Ali took off Rollins’ glasses and tossed them away. Ali told Rollins he’s not going anywhere and he wants a fight. Rollins told Ali he likes him and he’s one of the best. Rollins began complimenting Ali further and then punched him. Rollins then threw Ali out of the ring and began to walk away, but Ali attacked him from behind. Rollins stopped Ali’s attack by hitting him in the throat and tossed him hard into the ring post. Rollins stood on the stage cackling.

(Doucette’s Analysis: This was a fine way to set up another feud for Rollins and the title. The two should have an excellent match when the time comes. I do wish, however, that Rollins would stop encouraging the fans to sing his music. You can argue that his character loves his ego being fed, but as a heel, it’s not a good look.)

-A limo pulled up in the parking garage as Patrick wondered who it was. The license plate came into view and it read “JBL”. Graves was excited. [c]

(Doucette’s Analysis: Well, the steer horns on the front also gave it away.)

-Damage CTRL’s music hit as Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai came out to the stage. As they walked down to the ring, a picture-in-picture recap aired of their attack on Candace LeRae and Bianca Belair last week. Bayley joined Graves and Patrick on commentary as LeRae made her entrance. Belair then entered and joined LeRae.

(2) DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai) (w/Bayley) vs. CANDACE LERAE & BIANCA BELAIR

LeRae and Belair showed great teamwork to start and dominated Sky and Kai. LeRae hit a springboard bodypress onto Kai and Sky at ringside right before a commercial break. [c]

Kai and Sky had taken over coming out of the break. LeRae had been isolated until she was able to make a tag to Belair, who cleaned house. LeRae and Belair hit a combination suplex/missile dropkick on Sky for a nearfall, broken up by Kai. Bayley tried to interfere after grabbing a Kendo stick, but Belair tackled her onto the announcer’s desk. Inside the ring, Sky and Kai hit a double team reverse spinebuster on LeRae for the win.

WINNERS: Damage CTRL in 12:00.

[HOUR TWO]

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Riddle backstage. Riddle compared Rollins to a cheap hoverboard. Riddle threatened to beat Rollins’ ass and take the U.S. title. Riddle then approached Ali and told him he would give him a title shot if he won the title. Ali and Riddle were then alerted by Miz who was in the vicinity. Miz was on the ground groaning and holding his knee. Miz said a janitor caused him to hurt his knee. Ali and Riddle said a “custodian” or “sanitation engineer” was a more appropriate term than janitor. Miz urged them to find an E.M.T and said he won’t be able to compete against Lumis. [c]

-Backstage, the members of Judgment Day were conversing when Cora Jade from NXT approached them. Jade asked Ripley to help her by facing Roxanne Perez in the “Pick your poison” match. Ripley accepted as Jade looked on approvingly.

-JBL made his entrance to the ring as Graves excitedly hyped him up. JBL said it is an important announcement for him to show up. He trashed the state of Oklahoma and the Sooners football team first. JBL mentioned Rey leaving Raw and joining Smackdown. JBL ran down Rey as well and then announced that Baron Corbin had been traded to Raw.

Corbin came out to the ring and JBL hyped up Corbin and ran down Dolph Ziggler for some reason. JBL called Corbin the modern day wrestling god. Ziggler’s music then hit and he made his way down to the ring for a match between the two. [c]

(Doucette’s Analysis: JBL certainly can still go on the mic. How long will JBL really last as Corbin’s manager, though? These type of pairings never last. While I approve of Oklahoma Sooner bashing, the Ziggler stuff seemed random until I realized they were going to have a match.)

(3) BARON CORBIN (w/JBL) vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER

Corbin had the upper hand on Ziggler as JBL was on commentary. JBL continually bashed Ziggler, saying he would’ve never made it in the Attitude Era. Ziggler tried to make a comeback, but Corbin hit him with a back elbow. Ziggler hit Corbin hit a jumping DDT for a near fall. JBL was hyping up Corbin as if it were his WWE debut. Corbin hit Ziggler with a hard lariat and then rammed him into the ring stairs. [c]

Ziggler made a comeback and hit a jumping elbow for a two count. Ziggler tried a Famouser, but Corbin countered with a fallaway slam for a two count. The crowd chanted “bum-ass Corbin” as Ziggler countered the End of Days into a Famouser. Ziggler covered Corbin, but only got a two count. Ziggler evaded a big boot and hit Corbin with the Zig-Zag for a nearfall. Ziggler went for a superkick, but Corbin landed End of Days for the win.

WINNER: Corbin in 13:00.

-JBL celebrated with Corbin after the match.

(Doucette’s Analysis: This is looking to be the worst Corbin push since the 2018 “Constable Corbin” era. JBL was so heavy handed in trying to get him over that it was insufferable. Even worse was dragging Ziggler out there for this. At least Corbin has tweaked his gimmick once or twice over the years. Ziggler has been stale since 2014 and still hasn’t made a change. This was a flat match with two uninteresting characters. If they’re insistent on pushing Corbin with JBL, make him get new gear and drop the cheesy slot machine music. Then, replace Ziggler with any other random jobber and chop 12 minutes off the match. It would have been much more effective.)

-Miz was being examined in the trainer’s room. Miz held his knee and feigned agony as Byron Saxton approached him. Saxton said custodial staff saw him staging the scene of his fall. Miz tried to save face until someone in the background yelled that Lumis was coming. Miz jumped up quickly and Johnny Gargano was standing in the doorway. Gargano smirked and said he mistook Saxton for Lumis. Saxton praised Miz on his miraculous recovery. Miz said his superior genetics allowed him to heal and it would be a bad night for Lumis.[c]

(Doucette’s Analysis: This was a little silly, but I chuckled.)

-Omos and M.V.P. gave a backstage promo. M.V.P. acknowledged Braun Strowman’s accomplishments, but said Omos is not an ordinary man. M.V.P. said Omos will go to Smackdown Friday to look down to Strowman to let him know he fears no man. M.V.P. closed by saying monsters aren’t real, but giants are. Omos stared menacingly at the camera, punching his palm.

-Bray Wyatt’s return on Smackdown was recapped.

-Styles, Anderson, and Gallows were approached by Cameron Grimes backstage. Grimes asked them to be his partners on NXT. Gallows asked Styles if Grimes was the with a lot of cash. Styles said he thinks it’s cryptocurrency now. Gallows told Grimes they accept cash only and accepted. Grimes said that was too sweet. Patrick hyped Styles versus Dominik, which was set to come. [c]

-Patrick and Graves ran down the Crown Jewel card.

-Styles made his entrance with Gallows and Anderson in tow. Dominik made his entrance with the other Judgment Day members. Ripley whispered in Dominik’s ear as they approached ringside.

[HOUR THREE]

(4) A.J. STYLES (w/Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Rhea Ripley)

Styles hit Dominik with strikes and a hard backbreaker to start. Styles took Dominik down with a snap suplex and took time to talk trash to the Judgment Day members at ringside. Styles hit Dominik with some punches in the corner and Dominik rolled outside of the ring. Ripley tried to get Styles to hit her, which provided a distraction long enough for Dominik to hit Styles with a plancha. Styles recovered, hit Dominik with a flying elbow onto the ringside floor. Styles then tossed Dominik into the timekeeper’s area. Styles said he was taking out the trash and gave Gallows and Anderson the two sweet sign. [c]

Ripley tripped up Styles while he was climbing the top rope to give Dominik some breathing room. Dominik put the boots to Dominik and posed to boos from the crowd. Styles came back and hit Dominik with a sliding forearm and a pumphandle gutbuster for a nearfall. Dominik tried a 6-1-9, but Styles locked in a Calf Crusher, but Dominik grabbed the ropes. Balor and Priest pulled Dominik out of the ring. Gallows and Anderson got in Priest and Balor’s face and the referee got in between them. As Styles and Dominik got back into the ring, Ripley grabbed Styles’ leg. Styles kicked her away, but Dominik rolled Styles up for the surprise win.

WINNER: Dominik in 15:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: This was decent, but the match felt like a formality until we got to the eventual shenanigans. However, I didn’t expect Dominik to actually get the win. Credit to them for having the guts to actually do that. Also, I’m surprised that Dominik hasn’t gotten rid of his Rey tribute gear.)

-Miz was backstage warming up. Gargano approached Miz and told him that he knows the real story between Miz and Lumis. Miz said he didn’t know what Gargano was talking about. Gargano said Miz just needs to tell everyone the truth if he wants out of the match. Miz said after he banishes Lumis, he wants to face him next. Gargano accepted, but told Miz that he warned him.

-Graves hyped the upcoming match between Miz and Lumis. [c]

-Graves and Patrick announce that Lashley versus Lesnar was official for Crown Jewel.

-Lumis made his entrance for the match, but Miz immediately attacked him from behind with a chair on the stage. Miz gave Lumis a Skull Crushing Finale on the chair. Referees came out to wave off Miz and help Lumis. Graves said he hopes that now Miz’s family can get some sleep.

(Doucette’s Analysis: I actually started to warm up to the storyline a bit when they shoehorned in the stuff about Lumis having an actual reason for doing what he does. Not that it justifies stalking someones family, but I wanted to see where it goes and that’s what happens?)

-Patrick threw to Saxton who was with Damage CTRL backstage. Saxton asked what was next for them. Kai snapped at Saxton for asking that. They bragged about beating Belair and taking out Asuka and Alexa Bliss. They also sent a warning to Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Bayley said she will show Belair next week what it’s like when she’s back in control. Graves announced that Belair will face Bayley next week in a non-title match.

-Patrick hyped Elias’ return set for after the commercial break. [c]

-Miz was shown walking backstage and he ran into Gargano. Gargano shook his head and said Miz needs to give Lumis what he wants. Miz said he doesn’t know what Gargano is talking about. Gargano said what’s the worst that can happen if Miz tells the truth. Gargano mentioned Miz possibly getting cancelled, losing his T.V. show, etc. Miz asked Gargano what he was wearing. It was a whistle. Gargano said he will blow the whistle on Miz if he doesn’t come clean. Miz walked away and Gargano enjoyed Miz’s torment.

-Elias was introduced and he was standing in the ring with the lights dimmed. Elias said it was great to be back and mentioned his brother’s career tragically being cut short. Elias said his family says that he show music go on and asked who wants to walk with Elias. There was a keyboard in the ring along with a guitar. Elias had his trademark beard, albeit a bit shorter. Elias said he was going to play a song that is straight from the heart and gets him a bit emotional. Riddle interrupted and came down holding bongos. Elias asked why Riddle came down during his big return. Riddle said he was a big fan of Elias and Ezekiel. Riddle asked if Elias wanted to his his bong. Elias said that wasn’t really his thing. Riddle sang “Walk with Elias” to the tune of “Seven Nation Army” and the crowd joined in. Elias convinced Riddle to let him play his song and Riddle could watch front row since his match was next. Riddle asked if he could play with Elias one day. The crowd chanted “yes”. Elias promised that one day that would play together. Riddle was grateful and said if Elias ever needs anything to let him know. Riddle sat down in the ring. Elias played the keyboard and Riddle looked on making animated movements. Rollins music interrupted to Graves’ enjoyment. Rollins walked down to the ring as Patrick hyped the main event. [c]

-Patrick and Graves hyped Raw Talk after the show featuring Corbin, JBL, Elias, and Damage CTRL.

-Rome gave special introductions for the U.S. title match.

(5) MATT RIDDLE vs. SETH ROLLINS – U.S. title match