FREE PODCAST 10/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey preview UFC 280 including how Charles Olivera vs. Islam Makhachev is a sneaky dream fight, how Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw can rewrite career narratives, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey preview UFC 280. They discuss how Charles Olivera vs. Islam Makhachev is a sneaky dream fight, how Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw can rewrite career narratives, and why UFC 280 can be a turning point for Sean O’Malley.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO