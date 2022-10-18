FREE PODCAST 10/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Barnett: Elias, Riddle vs. Seth, Miz-Dexter hype, Dominik vs. Styles + Bonus 15 Yrs Ago Keller Raw Review (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net. They discuss the Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle main event with involvement from the returning Elias and also Mustafa Ali. Other topics including Dexter-Miz angle, Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar angle, Bayley, Dominik beating A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, and more with live callers and emails.

Then, in a special bonus segment, Wade Keller’s VIP Hotline review of WWE Raw from 15 years ago this week!

