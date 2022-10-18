VIP AUDIO 10/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW vs. NXT again, Rock movie p.r., Triple H-COVID, Bray return, Lesnar-Lashley, Moxley signs AEW extension, New Japan, Bloodline, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

NXT vs. AEW renewed for one night

Triple H out with COVID

Bray Wyatt’s return and speculation on who might be in his faction

Rock’s p.r. for his movie and some interesting wrestling-related observations

Jon Moxley’s contract extension and how he’s become the natural locker room leader now

The return of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

New Japan’s new title

And more

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO