VIP AUDIO 10/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW vs. NXT again, Rock movie p.r., Triple H-COVID, Bray return, Lesnar-Lashley, Moxley signs AEW extension, New Japan, Bloodline, more (70 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- NXT vs. AEW renewed for one night
- Triple H out with COVID
- Bray Wyatt’s return and speculation on who might be in his faction
- Rock’s p.r. for his movie and some interesting wrestling-related observations
- Jon Moxley’s contract extension and how he’s become the natural locker room leader now
- The return of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows
- New Japan’s new title
- And more
