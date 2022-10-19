SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW defeated NXT in overall average viewership during a special Tuesday battle between NXT TV and Dynamite.

Dynamite drew an average of 752,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the adult 18-49 demographic. Both numbers are down from last week’s episode which aired on its usual Wednesday night time slot. NXT drew an average of 676,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating with adults 18-49. That rating is up over last week’s 0.15, but the viewership slipped from 737,000.

AEW loaded up their move to Tuesday and featured Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page in the main event for the AEW World Championship. Moxley won the match after Page was concussed and had to stop the bout. In the end, they confirmed the Full Gear main event between MJF and Jon Moxley for the world title by the time the show went off the air. Earlier in the show, MJF and William Regal cut an excellent promo together that was both newsworthy and effective in building the Full Gear match.

Other matches on Dynamite included Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship, Death Triangle vs. Best Friends for the World Trios Championship, Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

To counter AEW’s move, NXT brought in a handful of main roster WWE talent to buoy the show. Sonya Deville, The Good Brothers, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens all appeared on the show in some capacity. The main event featured a KO Show between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and J.D. McDonagh ahead of their NXT Championship match at Halloween Havoc on Saturday night. The show also featured Roxanne Perez vs. Ripley and Cora Jade vs. Rodriguez in a pick your poison match.

NXT was able to hold their audience stronger compared to prior week, losing only 61,000 viewers (8%). Dynamite lost 231,000 (23%) viewers due to the move to Tuesday night.

