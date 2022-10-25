SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Britt Baker says that everyone in AEW can be replaced if necessary.

In an interview with Swerve Strickland on the Swerve City podcast, Baker talked about what personality trait is the most toxic, revealing it’s talents that believe they are bigger than the company.

“What’s so toxic is when somebody thinks they’re bigger than the company,” Baker said of personality traits in the AEW locker room. “Or that the company needs them. There’s literally no one in AEW that they need, other than Tony Khan to survive. Everybody can be replaced.”

Baker is an AEW original and a former AEW Women’s World Champion. Currently, she’s embroiled in a feud with Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, though an official match has not been announced at this time.

