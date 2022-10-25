WWE Raw Ratings Report: Show low on star-power sees a big dip in viewership

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.641 million viewers, down from 1.803 and 1.824 million the prior two weeks. The viewership three weeks ago was lower, at 1.599 million viewers.

The first hour averaged 1.767 million, the second hour averaged 1.695 million, and the third hour averaged 1.461 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.44 rating, down from the 0.44 and 0.55 the prior two weeks, but above the 0.40 three weeks ago. That placed the three hours of Raw in positions no. 6, 7, and 9 among all cable shows on Monday night, below only ESPN’s NFL programming.

The top stars on Raw were Bianca Belair, Bayley, Seth Rollins, and Miz, but only advertised Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor and Belair vs. Bayley. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley were among the stars not at the arena for the event. There was no Bray Wyatt appearance either, as he is a Smackdown character at this point. No members of The Bloodline were part of Raw; the Usos are dual tag champs and have recently fortified Raw’s depth chart and brought Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa with them.