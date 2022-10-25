Wardlow comments on current backstage environment in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wardlow says that the recent chaos in AEW has brought the locker room together. In an interview with the ESPR podcast, Wardlow discussed what the environment backstage is like in AEW and how the messiness at All Out helped with chemistry behind the scenes and cultivated new talent leadership.

“Everybody backstage has done such a great job of communicating and we’ve been, honestly through all of the…you said chaos,” Wardlow said of the talent in AEW. Fortunately, on the inside, it has made us so much tighter. I feel like since all of that stuff happened, these past couple of months have really changed the locker room. We have some really positive leadership, guys like Jericho and Moxley and Bryan Danielson. They are true leaders and they are very passionate. They’ve done such a good job of getting the locker room together and on the same page and getting our company on the right track.

“We talked about this recently, I feel like our locker room is as tight as it was when we started a few years ago. When we first started man, we were all on the same mission. We were a family. We survived COVID together, where we spent more time with each other then our own family. It was really really special that year we basically lived in Jacksonville. Everybody bonded so well and I feel like recently, we’re back to that.”

Wardlow is the current AEW TNT Champion. He defeated Scorpio Sky to win the title and feuded with MJF over the summer, defeating him at Double or Nothing. Recently, Wardlow has been teaming with Samoa Joe.

