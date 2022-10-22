SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 21, 2022

RECORDED AT DAILEY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FL.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, and Jim Ross

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone.

(1) THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. VARSITY ATHLETES (Tony Nese & Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling) – Titles vs. Trademark

Sterling cut off the end of The Acclaimed’s entrance but the two team’s cut things off and went at it. Nese and Woods did the scissor move to mock The Acclaimed. Bowens threw Woods into Caster for a powerslam as the crowd chanted “Oh, scissor me, Daddy.” Caster was knocked to the outside and Woods pushed Gunn aside as he tried to help Caster back inside the ring. Sterling called for Gunn’s ejection and the ref agreed by throwing out Billy Gunn. Woods hit a neck breaker on Caster. [c]

Caster flew off the top to take out Woods. Both men were down as each tried reaching for the tag. The tags were made as Bowens took out both Woods and Nese. Bowens made the cover which was broken up by Woods. Woods tagged back and and Varsity Athletes double teamed Bowens. Woods hit a rising knee, then tagged in Nese.

Caster came in to disrupt the count and break up the pin attempt. Caster took out Woods but Nese rolled him up and took him down. Bowens threw Nese to the outside but Nese came right back in and went for a sunset flip. Bowens countered and took out Nese, then Woods. Bowens hit The Arrival, which was followed up by a Mic Drop for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 8:30

– After the match, Billy Gunn took out Sterling from behind, and The Acclaimed followed it up by taking it to sterling inside the ring.

(Moynahan’s Take: A good opening match. The entire storyline was short-lived, which is whatever but it’s something that gave some credence to the Varsity Athletes for a week or two if nothing else.)

– Tony Schiavone sat down with Jade Cargill to discuss her missing TBS title.

– Alex Marvez was backstage with Lucha Bros. and Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. PAC entered and faced off with Kingston before walking away.