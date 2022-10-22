SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT
OCTOBER 21, 2022
RECORDED AT DAILEY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FL.
AIRED ON TNT
REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, and Jim Ross
Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez
– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone.
(1) THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. VARSITY ATHLETES (Tony Nese & Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling) – Titles vs. Trademark
Sterling cut off the end of The Acclaimed’s entrance but the two team’s cut things off and went at it. Nese and Woods did the scissor move to mock The Acclaimed. Bowens threw Woods into Caster for a powerslam as the crowd chanted “Oh, scissor me, Daddy.” Caster was knocked to the outside and Woods pushed Gunn aside as he tried to help Caster back inside the ring. Sterling called for Gunn’s ejection and the ref agreed by throwing out Billy Gunn. Woods hit a neck breaker on Caster. [c]
Caster flew off the top to take out Woods. Both men were down as each tried reaching for the tag. The tags were made as Bowens took out both Woods and Nese. Bowens made the cover which was broken up by Woods. Woods tagged back and and Varsity Athletes double teamed Bowens. Woods hit a rising knee, then tagged in Nese.
Caster came in to disrupt the count and break up the pin attempt. Caster took out Woods but Nese rolled him up and took him down. Bowens threw Nese to the outside but Nese came right back in and went for a sunset flip. Bowens countered and took out Nese, then Woods. Bowens hit The Arrival, which was followed up by a Mic Drop for the win.
WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 8:30
– After the match, Billy Gunn took out Sterling from behind, and The Acclaimed followed it up by taking it to sterling inside the ring.
(Moynahan’s Take: A good opening match. The entire storyline was short-lived, which is whatever but it’s something that gave some credence to the Varsity Athletes for a week or two if nothing else.)
– Tony Schiavone sat down with Jade Cargill to discuss her missing TBS title.
– Alex Marvez was backstage with Lucha Bros. and Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. PAC entered and faced off with Kingston before walking away.
(2) HOOK vs. ARI DAIVARI – FTW Championship
Daivari took the mic before the match. He offered Hook cash for the title instead of fighting. Hook threw the money aside and threw Daivari to the outside as the match officially began. Both men fought back inside and Daivari got the upper hand. Daivari had a “butler” with him during this match. Hook fought back from the corner and focused on the midsection on Daivari.
Hook hit a fisherman’s suplex but Daivari caught him with a rollup from behind. Daivari hit a slide slam and covered for two. Daivari missed a clothesline and Hook locked in Red Rum for the tap-out win.
WINNER: Hook in 3:00
(Moynahan’s Take: A fine short match and more of a showcase for Hook more than anything.)
– Lexy Nair was backstage with Ethan Page and Matt Hardy. Hardy asked where Private Party was and Page said they were somewhere where they could get the Matt Hardy stink off of them.
(3) LEILA GREY (w/Keira Hogan) vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE
Tony Schiavone noted that Penelope Ford was injured and could not face Nightingale as originally planned. Nightingale had the early upper hand and slammed Grey to the mat. The two went to the outside and Keira Hogan hit a thrust kick on Nightingale. [c]
Nightingale maintained the upper hand and threw Grey into the corner. Nightingale hit a spinebuster for two. Nightingale went for a fireman’s curry but Grey fought out of it. Grey went for a running bulldog but Nightingale hit a backdrop suplex as a reversal. Nightingale hit a high kick to the face, then a powerbomb for the win.
WINNER: Willow Nightingale in 7:30
– After the match. Schiavone entered the ring and announced that Nightingale was officially All Elite. Jade Cargill interrupted things and sat down in the middle of the ring. She said she’d give Nyla Rose 10 seconds to bring back her TBS title. She counted down as Rose appeared on the big screen. Rose said she had Cargill’s car as she drove off with the title. Cargill stayed in the ring until she got her title back. Security entered the ring and Cargill took them out.
(Moynahan’s Take: “Meh is what I’d give this match. Nightingale is great and all but this match wasn’t her best. The post-match saved things a bit for me.)
– Alex Marvez was backstage with 10 as he was approached by Rush. Orange Cassidy appeared as he offered a three-way title match to both men for the AEW All Atlantic Title. Tony Khan appeared and officially booked the match.
– Mark Henry was backstage with participants from tonight’s main event. Orange Cassidy was with Henry and said he was putting the title on the line because he ”felt like it.” Henry announced that it was “time for the main event.”
(4) ORANGE CASSIDY (w/Danhausen) vs. “10” PRESTON VANCE (w/Negative 1) vs. RUSH (w/Jose The Assistant) – All Atlantic Championship
Rush and 10 immediately went at it as Cassidy looked on. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets, then kicked the shins of Rush and 10. 10 was knocked to the outside and Rush and Cassidy faced off. Cassidy came off the top but was met with a headbutt by Rush. Rush went to the outside with 10 and they battled around the ring announcer’s table.
10 fought back but Rush cut him off and took 10 down. Rush pulled cable cord out from under the ring and used it against 10. Rush walked over toward Cassidy and used the same cable on him. Rush whipped Cassidy with the cable, then tried to choke him out with it. Inside the ring, 10 came back and took it to Rush. They fought to the outside and Cassidy came over and the three went at it. [c]
10 speared Rush from the apron as Cassidy went for the Orange Punch. 10 caught him but Cassidy hit the Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy was met with a pump kick by 10, but countered with a Beach Break. Jose stopped the pin attempt. Danhausen came in and cursed Jose. Rush hit Danhausen from behind and threw him to the outside. Rush hit Cassidy with a superkick, then hit a belly-to-belly suplex into the turnbuckle.
10 came in and took out Rush with a series of moves. 10 took out Cassidy with a discuss lariat but Rush broke up the pin attempt. Rush tried to tear 10’s mask as Cassidy came from behind and hit the Orange Punch. Cassidy went for Beach Break on 10, then turned it into a pin for the win.
WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 15:00
(Moynahan’s Take: Good main event with Cassidy getting a solid main event win and both Rush and 10 getting a featured main event spot.)
FINAL THOUGHTS: Live Rampage episodes are always better than taped ones, and this one was no different. While nothing earth-shattering occurred, it was nonetheless a solid episode that is worth checking out if your time allows.
CATCH-UP: 10/14 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Blackpool Combat Club vs. Butcher & Blade, six-man tag team action, more
Leave a Reply