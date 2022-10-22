VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #730 (November 9, 2002): Panda Energy buys majority interest of TNA, Keller on new TV presentation, Torch Talk with Sean Waltman – why NWO return failed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #730 cover-dated November 9, 2002: This issue opens a cover story on Panda Energy purchasing majority interest in TNA from the Jarretts… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” features the October Hitlist… Wade Keller’s “This Week” presents a new way to format a wrestling TV show… Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” looks at the many alternatives to WWE that are available to fans… Part six of the “Torch Talk” with Sean Waltman… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV Reports, The Top Five Stories of the Week, the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, End Notes, and more…



