FREE PODCAST 10/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) What if Bill Watts competed with Vince McMahon, babyfaces and heels, have fans changed + 1992 vintage Hawk interview (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (10-20-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part two of his new interview with Jim Ross followed by a vintage interview from 25 years ago this weekend with Road Warrior Hawk. In the hour-long Ross interview, he discusses how fans have changed over the decades and if that affects his approach to announcing, key historical turning points including what if Bill Watts and not Jim Crockett was Vince McMahon’s early primary competitors, could a more sports-like presentation of pro wrestling have taken over the country instead of “sports entertainment” promoted by Vince, the challenge of getting over a babyface in 2017, and more.

In the vintage Hawk interview from John Arezzi’s “Pro Wrestling Spotlight” radio show in October 1992, Hawk talks about his decision to leave the WWF, compares working for Jim Crockett vs. Vince McMahon, the possibility of a union forming for wrestlers, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO