VIP AUDIO 10/22 – The Fix Flashback (10-21-2015): Bill Apter book review, Sting DVD review, UFC’s weakest line-up ever, ROH TV notes, WWE TV reviews (102 min.)

October 22, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Oct. 21, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Monday’s “star-studded” Raw that led to flat viewership, full Hell in a Cell PPV preview, in-depth review of Sting “Into the Light” DVD, full review of Bill Apter’s new book, ROH TV angle of note, UFC’s weakest line-up perhaps ever, and more.

