VIP AUDIO 10/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-26-2004): Roundtable with Keller, Mitchell, McNeill: Angle overrates himself, Heidenreich turns to poetry, SD anniversary with Hogan and Austin, was the Raw Divas Search worth it (75 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a special VIP Roundtable podcast discussing current events. PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell join PWTorch editor Wade Keller to cover these topics: Kurt Angle overrates himself, Heidenreich turns to poetry, State of TNA Address, Smackdown anniversary celebration with Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin, Undertaker is Andre the Giant of his era, was the Raw Divas Search worth it, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

