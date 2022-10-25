News Ticker

FTR issue open challenge to New Japan Pro Wrestling

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 25, 2022

FTR to appear on major New Japan show
Tully Blanchard and FTR (photo courtesy AEW)
FTR will be wrestling on the on New Japan Pro Wrestling Battle Autumn show in November and have issued an open challenge for an opponent. New Japan announced the news on Tuesday with an FTR promo on Twitter.

FTR are the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. They are also the ROH World Tag Team Champions. This week on AEW Dynamite, FTR is wrestling Swerve in our Glory with the winner facing The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

NJPW Battle Autumn will air on New Japan World on November 5.

