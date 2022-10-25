FTR issue open challenge to New Japan Pro Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FTR will be wrestling on the on New Japan Pro Wrestling Battle Autumn show in November and have issued an open challenge for an opponent. New Japan announced the news on Tuesday with an FTR promo on Twitter.

Who will IWGP Tag Team Champions #FTR face in their Japanese NJPW debuts November 5 at Battle Autumn in Osaka? Watch this huge event LIVE IN ENGLISH on @njpwworld!#njpw #njautumn pic.twitter.com/Oc04GyvkuV — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 25, 2022

FTR are the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. They are also the ROH World Tag Team Champions. This week on AEW Dynamite, FTR is wrestling Swerve in our Glory with the winner facing The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

NJPW Battle Autumn will air on New Japan World on November 5.

