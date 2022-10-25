VIP AUDIO 10/24 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Belair vs. Bayley, Nikki Cross returns, Gargano torments Miz, JBL rips on Gargano as a Single-A player, Ripley bodyslams Gallows, Riddle and Elias interact (36 min.)

News Ticker

October 25, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, Nikki Cross returns, Johnny Gargano torments Miz, JBL rips on Gargano as a Single-A player, Rhea Ripley bodyslams Gallows, Matt Riddle and Elias interact, Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali, and more.

