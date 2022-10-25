FREE PODCAST 10/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Nikki Cross returns, JBL disses Gargano, Belair vs. Bayley, R-Truth, on-site report, live calls, emails (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch. They discuss the return of Nikki Cross at the end of the Bianca Belair vs. Bayley main event, JBL dissing Johnny Gargano and NXT and indy wrestling, is Gargano’s character a bust so far, and much more with live callers and emails, plus an on-site report from the arena including off-air happenings.
