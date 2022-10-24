FREE PODCAST 10/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review UFC 280, discuss rise of Islam Makhachev, their anticipation of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, more (72 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 280. They discuss the rise of Islam Makhachev and his potential as a champion. They preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen. They also discuss their surprising anticipation of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

