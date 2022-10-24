10/24 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Belair vs. Bayley, Balor vs. Karl Anderson, more Crown Jewel hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 24, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. AT THE SPECTRUM CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening aired. Then Kevin Patrick introduced the show as the camera panned the audience. (On-site correspondent David Bryant says the lower bowl is 90 percent full and upper bowl only full opposite the hard camera, but a good crowd in the 20,000 capacity major arena.)

-As The Judgment Day (Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) made their ring entrance, the announcers commented on a replay of Dominik Mysterio beating A.J. Styles last week. Graves called it one of the bigger upsets in WWE in a long while. When the music stopped, boos rang out. Ripley said she’s been trying to tell “the thick-skilled dimwits” that they run Raw, which Styles found out himself last week. She said she found out that Dominik is all man, too. She put her arm around him and then caressed his chest. Balor called Dominik legendary and said Styles crumbled against him. Priest said now is his favorite time of the night, when the fans all rise. Fans booed and didn’t rise. He insisted over and over that they rise, getting increasingly irked when they didn’t. He called Dominik the greatest Luchador.

When Dominik began to talk, fans booed. Balor asked fans to let him speak. Dominik said Judgment Day are the only ones who believed in him. He said he proved his haters and doubters wrong last week when he beat Styles “clean in the middle of this ring.” He said it’s because he’s built differently. Ripley laughed and said, “Yeah, you are!” He said he is this generation’s Eddie Guerrero. “No, Eddie Guerrero was his generation’s Dominik Mysterio,” he corrected. He said last week was just a small taste, at which point The O.C. music interrupted. Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson walked out.

Styles said Dominik is more like James Ellsworth than Eddie Guerrero. Gallows said, “Yeah, Jimmy No Chin! Yah!” When they entered the ring, Balor said Styles is “hiding in the club I started.” He said since he left the club, everyone once in it is living off his legacy. Anderson said it’s time for him to stop talking and it’s time to remind Charlotte, North Carolina that he’s the toughets man in the building. He said he wanted to start their (advertised) match right now.

(1) FINN BALOR vs. KARL ANDERSON

Patrick said they go back to 2005. Graves said they traveled the globe, primarily Japan, dominating together. Graves said Styles took over and took it to higher heights, but Balor started the entire club. Anderson knocked Balor to ringside after a dropkick. They cut to a break. [c]

After a few more minutes of basic back and forth action with Anderson working on Balor’s knee, they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Balor was in control, but Anderson powerbombed him off the top rope for a two count. Anderson hit a second rope flying neckbreaker. Balor made a comeback, but climbed the ropes slowly due to his sore knee. Anderson then gave Balor a top rope superplex. Dominik distracted the ref. Styles yanked his leg and punched away at him. Damian threw Styles into the steps and then over the announce table. Gallows kicked Priest. Ripley then bodyslammed Gallows. Patrick said, “Oh my god! What have we just witnessed!” Ripley trash-talked the fallen Gallows. Back in the ring, Ripley gave Anderson a low-blow from behind. Balor then made a quick c0ver and the ref turned to count to three.

WINNER: Balor in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A decent match more typical of Anderson than Balor in pace and style.)

-A clip aired of Miz giving Dexter Lumis a Skull Crushing Finale before their scheduled match last week, followed by Johnny Gargano telling Miz he should give Dexter what he wants.

-Miz approached Gargano and accused him of provoking him like some internet troll. Gargano said he should just give him what he wants. Miz said he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He stormed away frustrated.

-The Miz made his rign entrance.

-They showed Corey LaJoie and Dale Earnhardt. Jr. at ringside. Miz told NASCAR racer Earnhardt he could beat him in a race with is Tesla. Miz admitted that Gargano is right about him keeping secret, and he’d get to that in a minute. He said Dexter kidnapped him and dragged him away from his tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa, “whom we haven’t seen in weeks.” He said since then he is waking up in precarious situations he doesn’t want to talk about. He said those are the facts, but they’re missing some things. “Allow me to fill those blanks,” he said. He said as he was about to win the U.S. Title from Bobby Lashley in a cage, he said he was informed that Dexter targeted him, and it’s not because of his A-list status or boyish good looks. He said “that lunatic” targeted him because of his mind. He said Dexter was upset that he chose Ciampa as his partner. He said he felt he deserved that career path, and he can’t get over it. He said Ciampa is his best friend and he misses him and he didn’t want Ciampa to know it was all his fault.

Gargano stepped out and told Miz he’s full of a crap. He said that’s not what really happened. He said his friend Ciampa isn’t missing. He said he texted him a few minutes ago. He said he’s actually injured. He said Miz is a huge liar. He said if he wants Dexter and him out of his life, all he has to do is tell the real truth. “Or, Mike, you know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I have a whistle and I’m not afraid to blow it.” Fans cheered Gargano, wanting him to blow the whistle. Miz told everyone to be quiet. He insisted he’s been telling the truth. R-Truth’s music played and he danced out.

Miz took a dig at Charlotte’s “comfort food.” Truth told Miz not to dis their mac and cheese. He said those are fighting words. Miz said they’re not fighting. Gargano told Miz he realized Dexter “deflated you balls, but I didn’t realize you didn’t have any left.” Truth and Gargano were very pleased with themselves. Miz got worked up and said he wants Truth. Gargano and Truth, in unison, said, “You can’t handle the truth.”

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s kinda fun to see Truth back, but I’m not sure this was his best material. That said, that was kind of the point. Miz is all-in selling this drama with Dexter. I’m curious what they revelation ends up being.) [c]

(2) THE MIZ vs. R-TRUTH

Miz took control early. Graves said he can’t believe they’re wrestling over mac and cheese. A couple minutes in, Miz called for security because he saw someone in a black outfit and hood that he assumed was Dexter. Truth rolled up Miz from behind for the pin. The man at ringside removed his hood, revealing himself as Gargano.

WINNER: Truth in 3:00.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Candice LeRae backstage. She said she’s made an impact and asked if it’s lived up to her expectations. LeRae said one minute she was in NXT, then she was at home with her husband Gargano “expanding our family,” and now she’s on Raw. As she talked about the support she’s received from Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair, Bayley interrupted and said Belair sucks. Bayley told Kelley to leave and then sat in her chair. Bayley said they do what they want. LeRae asked what she wants. She said Bayley is still now Raw Women’s Champion. Bayley stood and said, “Not yet.” Bayley said she has no friends to help her. She knocked over the camera and it sounded like Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai attacked her. [c]

-They showed postcard shots of Charlotte.

-Backstage, Elias approached Riddle, who was practicing playing bongos. Elias asked to clear the air. Riddle said, “No reason to fear, the air is clear.” He said he’s been working on his rhymes to prepare for working with Elias. Elias said he’s a serious artist and the people love to see him perform. Elias said he has a history of being interrupted, and he made a vow to himself to do something about interruptions. He said he knows Riddle and Ezekiel were close, so he’ll let last week slide, but if it happens again, he might not be so nice. Riddle said he’s been hitting the bongs all week. He played them for Elias. Elias wasn’t amused. Chad Gable and Otis walked up and shoosh’d them. Gable said it was bad enough Elias was back, but now Riddle is making noise. He asked if they’re a band named “Blink One-Eighty-Shoosh!” Gable and Otis laughed. Riddle said they don’t have a name for their band yet. Gable called Riddle a moron. Gable told Elias to shave his beard and pretend to be Ezekiel again. Elias said he and Riddle aren’t in a band, and he better never talk bad about his little brother again. He told him to meet him in the ring and find out why WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Gable said, “You’re on.” He said Otis eats pieces of crap like him for breakfast. Riddle laughed that he eats crap for breakfast.

[HOUR TWO]

-Austin Theory came out to his music. They cut to a soundbite from Theory. Clips then aired of Mustafa Ali going after Seth Rollins last week. Patrick said wrestlers admire Ali’s bravery standing up to Seth like he did.

(1) AUSTIN THEORY vs. MUSTAFA ALI

As the match was about to begin, Seth made his entrance. Graves said he invited him. Seth said Ali lacks killer instinct, which is why he hasn’t been more successful. Theory shoved Ali off the top rope, but Ali flipped and landed on his feet, then caught a leaping Theory with a dropkick out of mid-air. Theory rolled to ringside and regroup. Graves said that was right out of the Seth playbook. As Seth talked to Ali, Theory swept his legs on the ring apron and then bashed him into the announce desk. He followed with a neckbreaker off the ring apron. They cut to a break. [c]