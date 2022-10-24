Kurt Angle reveals what it would take for him to wrestle again

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kurt Angle says that it would take a lot of money for him to get back into the ring.

On his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle talked about returning to the ring and revealed detail about specific conversations he had with Tony Khan about joining AEW.

“Well, to even consider coming back, it’s going to have to be a substantial amount of money,” Angle said about returning to the ring. Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. That was like 4 years ago and I said, ‘for 10 matches, I want $3 million.'”

Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 at WrestleMania 33. He wrestled as Ronda Rousey’s tag team partner at WrestleMania 34 in a match against Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. Angle also spent time as the Raw General Manager. Angle wrestled his last match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

