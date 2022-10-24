WWE reveals location for Elimination Chamber PLE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

STAMFORD, Conn., October 24, 2022 – WWE today announced that the Bell Centre in Montreal will host Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Elimination Chamber marks the first premium live event to take place in Montreal in 14 years.

Following the success of WWE’s recent Canadian live event tour, Friday Night SmackDown will also emanate from the Bell Centre on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Combo tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca. Individual tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown will be available beginning Friday, December 2 at 10 AM ET. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/ec-2023-presale.