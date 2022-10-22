SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wes Lee is the new NXT North American Champion.

Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer to win the title in a ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc. In the match, Lee took a devastating bump onto the announce table. Wagner tossed him from the ring and through the table, but the table didn’t give way.

Later in the match, Lee ran up the side of a ladder to break up Hayes grabbing the title. Hayes and Lee battled on the ladder in the ring until Lee hit Hayes with a meteora onto the ladder. Lee then scaled the ladder and grabbed the belt to win the match.

The NXT North American Championship was vacated by Solo Sikoa after Sikoa illegally stepped into a match after he had been moved to the main roster.

