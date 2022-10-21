10/21 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Logan Paul segment, Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa, Damage CTRL vs. Raquel & Shotzi for tag titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

OCTOBER 21, 2022

TOLEDO, OHIO

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

(1) SHEAMUS (w/Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. SOLO SIKOA (w/Sami Zayn, the Usos)

They went right to Sheamus’s ring entrance as Michael Cole introduced the show. Cole and Wade Barrett hyped scheduling matches and segments on the show including Logan Paul. A clip of Bray Wyatt briefly interrupted the feed. He said, “I’m here.” Cole and Barrett continued, as if unaware. Sikoa’s ring entrance then took place, accompanied by an exuberantly cocky Sami plus the Usos. Cole compared to Sami to Greg Hirsch from “Succession.” Barrett compared him more to Tom. He said he wouldn’t trust either of them.

Solo and Sheamus exchanged forearms to the head and body punches. Solo took over with an eye rake and chop to the chest. When the Usos and Brawling Brutes yelled at each other at ringside, Sami put his arm on the chest of Jimmy. Cole pointed that out and said Roman Reigns put Sami in charge of keeping order in The Bloodline when he’s not around. After Sheamus made a comeback, Solo took over again. He yanked Sheamus to the mat at ringside. Sheamus sold a shoulder injury. Solo charged at Sheamus’s shoulder with a hip attack against the steps. He largely missed, which Cole noted. They cut to a break. [c]

When Sheamus climbed to the top rope, Solo met him up there and landed a Samaon Drop. Cole noted Sheamus landed on his injured shoulder. Solo scored a near fall. Sheamus blocked a Spinning Solo and then landed a one-armed slam. Sheamus signaled for the Brogue Kick, but Solo side-stepped it and landed a superkick. Sheamus fired back with a knee to the face. Sami leaped onto the ring apron to distract the referee before he began his count. Holland yanked Sami off the ring apron. The Usos superkicked Sami and Holland, then tipped the announce table onto them.

Sheamus leaped off the top rope and clotheslined both Usos at ringside. Sami grabbed Sheamus’s leg as he tried to re-enter the ring. Solo kicked Sheamus and then landed his Spinning Solo for the win.

WINNER: Solo in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good, hard-hitting match. It seemed like they might’ve wanted to save this for later, but they can go back to it given how competitive it was and that Sami cost Sheamus the match.)

-Afterward, Sami, Solo, and the Usos put Sheamus’s arm in a chair on the ringside steps. Jey bashed the chair several times as Sheamus tried out in pain. Sami then called off the attack. Cole said you don’t badmouth the Bloodline. [c]

-A sponsored video package aired on Rey Mysterio moving to Smackdown last week and earning an Intercontinental Title shot against Gunther.

-Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci approached Rey Mysterio. Rey said this isn’t the end of anything, but rather it’s a new beginning for him. He said a move to Smackdown is just what he needed. He said he doesn’t appreciate being disrespected. He challenged one of them to wrestle him tonight.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. They noted their table was put back in place. Cole shifted to discussing Bray Wyatt’s appearance last week. He said it’s been the talk of the sports entertainment and pro wrestling world since. Backstage, Bray said he used to say revenge is an expression of pain. He said he still believes that, and he believes talking to the fans can help. He said he confessed that he has problems and always has. He said it’s not heard for people to see. He said there’s a few of them like anger that can take him to places he doesn’t want to be. He said it took him to places he shouldn’t have come back from. He said for some reason he gets chances some people don’t get. He said he was happy being left alone and okay with it being over. “I wanted you to leave me the hell alone,” he said. “But I confess I’m really glad you didn’t. Because I needed all of you.” He said “they” yanked the spears out of his ribs and yanked him up. He said now he can see and he knows who they are and what they are trying to do, but it won’t work. He said on this journey, he will do horrible, horrible things, but he will never feel sorry for them. “I’m just a servant now and I’ll go where the circle takes me,” he said, looking more sinister directly into the camera.”

-Backstage, Sami and the Usos were cheering and celebrating Solo as Solo sat on a couch removing his wrist tape. Sami did his secret handshake routine with Jimmy and joked that Sheamus can’t do that. Jey was even hyped up and happy. Sami told Solo he sent a message to the entire locker room that nobody messes with The Bloodline. He said their work is done now. Jey said it’s just getting started because when Logan shows up, they’re going to “get his ass too.” Jey clapped. Sami said the Roman was specific in instructing them not to engage Logan at all. He said the last thing they want is that he’s in their heads or has gotten to them. “It wouldn’t be very ucy,” he said. Sami asked Jimmy to back him up. Jimmy said, “My dawg.” Sami said to Jey, “Well, there you go.” Jey agreed, but then his smile flipped and said he’s a hot-head and they’ll have to see at the end of the night what really happens. Sami asked Jimmy if he’s serious. Jimmy said, “My dawg.” Sami said, “That’s what I thought.”

(Keller’s Analysis: More good interaction with The Bloodline. Solo seems so above it all, but also self-aware of playing head games with the Usos by not taking any stands as Sami goes on and on. This also is a good teaser for later with Logan Paul.) [c]

(2) LIV MORGAN vs. SONYA DEVILLE

As Liv came out, Cole said Liv was at the season premiere of “Chucky II” and would be in an upcoming episode. He said it’s her favorite horror character. Cole said she’s had a chance in demeanor which they’d get into. A soundbite aired from last week of Sonya talking about Liv getting handed opportunity after opportunity and failing, followed by Liv attacking her. Cole said she’s been more extreme in recent weeks.

Cole noted this is their first-ever one-on-one match against each other. Cole said losing a title often changes people, and livhas a new demeanor. Her lipstick was smeared and she had black facepaint around her eyes. She had more of a sinister edge and look overall. Barrett said she’s trying to get her career back on track. Cole noted that Sonya was helping run WWE “until the power went to her head.” Cole noted Liv was laughing and smiling after taking a beating in the corner. Barrett said she’s developed a taste for pain at some point. Sonya kicked Liv off the ring apron. They cut to a break. [c]

Sonya remained in control after the break. Liv smiled and invited Sonya to kick her. Sonya did kick her, then scored a two count. Cole noted the no. 1 trend in the United States was #smackdown. Barrett asked “What the hell is wrong with her?” when Liv had a diabolical look. She began screaming at Sonya, who looked unnerved. Sonya rolled to ringside. Liv went after her and slammed her head into the announce desk and then the ringside barricade. Liv rammed Sonya’s head into the ringside steps over and over. It looked bad enough they cut to a less revealing angle. The ref counted them both out.

WINNER: Double countout in 9:00.

-Liv pulled chairs out from under the ring and threw them into the ring. Cole said people questioned whether Liv can go extreme or if she was just the nice girl next door. He said she’s proven she can go extreme. Liv smiled as she threw more chairs into the ring. Cole wondered what Liv had “in her warped mind.” She superplexed Sonya onto the chairs gathered mid-ring. She landed on chairs, too, and laughed about it. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Her music played as Cole said losing a championship changes people. Barrett said he was unnerved by her and she’s “out of her damn mind.” Liv slithered on the mat amongst the chairs.

-A vignette introduced L.A. Knight who said there’s a difference between being in the game and ruling the game.

-Cole hyped the face-to-face with Braun Strowman and Omos next. [c]

-Braun made his entrance. Barrett said he’s big enough to turn heads at airports, but he’s “a midget” next to Braun. Braun absorbed cheers and then told fans to really look at him. He said clearly he isn’t someone who is easy to miss. He said if you have a problem with him, he’s not hard to find. He called Omos to the ring so Omos can “look into the eyes of a real monster.” MVP came out instead alone. He said he has never referred to Braun as anything but a monster of a man. He said he’s sure he’s always been the biggest athlete on the field and the strongest in the weight room, until last week when he found himself in the vicinity of “a literal giant.” MVP said he should stay away from Omos, because once the “WWE Universe” sees him standing face to face with a literal giant, he’ll be exposed. Braun said he doesn’t need his advice. He challenged Omos to a match at Crown Jewel. MVP accepted. As MVP predicted what Omos will do to him, Braun interrupted and said he’s more for action than talkin’. He said Omos decided not to show up. MVP said he never said Omos wasn’t there. Omos then came out.

As Omos entered the ring, Cole said those two had literally never been in the ring together. Braun sold the idea that Omos was bigger than he anticiated. Braun stepped up to Omos’s chest. Braun had a few words for him. Omos shoved Braun, who tumbled through the ropes to the floor. Braun landed and smiled and then laughed as MVP rushed Omos out of the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: Given what they have to work with here and the audience they’re aiming for, this was well done. Not much crowd reaction, though.)

-They went to Cole and Barrett who said Sheamus has been taken to a hospital and they hope to have an update later in the show. Then they commented on footage of Drew McIntyre attacking Karrion Kross last week after his car accident and yelled, as he was being pulled away, “This is just the beginning!”

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Drew McIntyre backstage and asked if there have been any repercussions. Drew said Extreme Rules pushed him past his breaking point. He said he got called into WWE Headquarters and they had difficult, tense talks where he was warned of severe consequences if they continue to fight outside the ring. Drew said they agreed it has to end, and it will at Crown Jewel in a steel cage match.

-They showed a black SUV arriving and Logan popped out, chomping gum and strutting like someone who has no idea how to win over a skeptical audience to cheer him.