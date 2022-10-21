10/21 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Logan Paul return, Morgan vs. Deville, Damage CTRL vs. Shotzi/Rodriguez Women’s Tag Team title, Sheamus vs. Sikoa

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

OCTOBER 21, 2022

TOLEDO, OH AT HUNTINGTON CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-Sheamus’ music played in the arena. Michael Cole welcomed us to the show. Sheamus then made his entrance with Butch and Ridge Holland in tow. Cole said that Sheamus will wrestle Solo Sikoa. The Brawling Brutes posed in the ring. They showed a graphic for Logan Paul and Cole hyped his appearance later in the show. They then showed a graphic for the Women’s Tag Team Championship match as Wade Barrett hyped it. A video cut in of Bray Wyatt. He said that “he’s here”. The video faded out and the announcers hyped a face to face segment between Omos and Braun Strowman.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance with the Usos and Sami Zayn at his side.

(1) SHEAMUS (w/Butch & Ridge Holland) vs. SOLO SIKOA (w/Jey & Jimmy Uso, & Sami Zayn)

They locked up until Sikoa pushed Sheamus into the corner. They broke up and then locked up again. Sheamus got the advantage with an armbar. Sikoa hit a big forearm to break Sheamus away. Sheamus stared down Sikoa and the two traded strikes. Sikoa got the upper hand and chopped Sheamus. Sikoa sent Sheamus off the ropes and Sheamus took Sikoa down with a clothesline. Sheamus took Sikoa to the corner and punched away at him. Sikoa hit a series of strikes to fight his way out. He sent Sheamus off the ropes and went for a hiptoss but Sheamus blocked it and clotheslined Sikoa down. Sheamus put Sikoa in an armlock. Sikoa fought up and hit Sheamus. Sikoa came off the ropes and caught Sheamus with a spinning heel kick. Sikoa went after Sheamus and Sheamus tossed Sikoa to the apron. Sheamus set up the Ten Beats, but Sikoa fought him off. Sheamus bounced off the top rope and then came back at Sikoa. Sikoa pulled Sheamus to the floor. Sheamus tried to recover against the steps. Sikoa charged and sandwiched Sheamus into the steps with a big knee. Sikoa posed over Sheamus as they cut to break. [c]

Sikoa stomped at Sheamus in the corner. Sikoa charged and hit the running butt bump into the face of Sheamus in the corner. Zayn cheered on Sikoa at ringside. Sikoa charged Sheamus again but Sheamus came out of the corner with a clothesline to take Sikoa down. Both men recovered and Sheamus charged Sikoa and hit him with a clothesline in the corner. Sheamus hit a series of strikes on Sikoa in the corner. Sheamus set up for White Noise, but he sold his shoulder. Sheamus delivered the move anyway, then continued to sell his shoulder. Sheamus went to the top rope but Sikoa met him with a strike. Sikoa followed Sheamus up and hit a Samoan Drop off the top. Sikoa made the cover for a near fall. Sikoa stalked Sheamus then posed. Sheamus got to his feet and Sikoa went for a Rock Bottom but Sheamus fought out and took Sikoa to the corner. Sheamus backed off. Sikoa charged and Sheamus caught him and delivered a one-armed powerslam. Sheamus then hit the Ten Beats. Sikoa collapsed and Sheamus continued the attack. The Brutes cheered Sheamus on from ringside. Sheamus set up the Brogue Kick but Sikoa moved and hit a superkick. Sheamus answered right back with a big knee. He covered Sikoa but Zayn distracted the ref. The Usos and Brutes brawled on the outside. The Usos lifted the announce table on top of the Brutes and trapped them underneath. Sheamus came off the top rope and took out both Usos at ringside. Sheamus re-entered the ring. Sikoa ducked the attack from Sheamus and delivered the Rock Bottom for the win.

WINNER: Solo Sikoa (w/Jey & Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn) in 15:00

-The Bloodline attacked Sheamus at ringside. Zayn and Jimmy got chairs. Sikoa held out the arm of Sheamus. Jey took the chair from Zayn. Jimmy trapped Sheamus’ arm in the chair on top of the steps. Zayn and Sikoa held Sheamus down. Jey slammed the chair into the arm of Sheamus. The Bloodline then posed as Sheamus winced in pain.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good match. I was excited for the prospect of this and they didn’t disappoint. Say what you will about the distractions, but for the most part this was a clean win for Sikoa. A win over Sheamus at this point in his career is big and a good sign for his future. The attack after the match was well done and made sense. I would assume this will be the way to get the Brutes involved in a War Games type scenario. The gang style attacks by the Bloodline are always well done. They need to lean into that gang mentality as much as possible. Situations like that are when they are at their best. They’re vicious heels and play the part well. Jey being the unhinged member that insisted on doing the damage was a nice touch. If they do this the right way, Sheamus should be off TV for a few weeks. They can insert him when needed to help build for War Games.)

-A graphic appeared for a message from Bray Wyatt after the break. [c]

-They showed a recap of Rey Mysterio’s chat with Triple H and his subsequent return to Smackdown last week.

-They showed a video from earlier today. Mysterio entered the building. He was confronted by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. They said it’s the end for Mysterio. Mysterio said that it’s a good thing for him and a new beginning. He said he’ll say it to Gunther’s face. Mysterio challenged one of them to a match tonight. Kaiser accepted. Mysterio said that he’ll see them later.

-They then showed Cole and Barrett at ringside. Barrett said he hopes the match between Kaiser and Mysterio will be made official. Cole then said that the whole world has spent the last week and a half talking about Bray Wyatt. He then threw to Wyatt in the back.

-Wyatt was in the back. They played his music in the background. He apologized for last week. He said he didn’t get to finish, but he’s going to finish now. He then said that revenge is a confession of pain. He said he’s going to confess now. Wyatt said that he has problems and always has. He said it’s not hard for people to see. Wyatt said his anger can take him to places he doesn’t want to be. He said he gets chances that most people don’t get. He said he was content with being left alone and it being over. He then said he wanted to be left alone. He said he’s glad the fans didn’t leave him alone because he needed them. He said he’s thankful for that. Wyatt said that now he can see and he knows who “you” are and what “you” want and what “you’re” trying to do. He said that he confesses that this time he’s going to do horrible things and not feel bad for them. He said he’s a servant now and he goes where the circle tells him.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I wonder if that actually was supposed to be said last week? I liked this, but I would prefer they didn’t play the music so loudly in the background. Bray speaks softly as it is and this didn’t really help with that. To the actual content, it was good and to the point. Wyatt has a tendency to ramble at times and I didn’t feel like that was the case here. Again, many more questions than answers emerge from this segment, but maybe we’re getting closer to the new character. I’m very intrigued by his mention of being a servant and the circle. What’s the circle and who is he serving? He said “you” after he talked about the fans. Is he serving the fans, or was that not meant to tie together? Javier, need some answers on the post show.)

-The Bloodline celebrated in the locker room. Zayn told Sikoa that he’s been a gem for the Bloodline. He said that Sikoa sent a message to Sheamus and the whole locker room. Zayn said no one messes with the Bloodline. Zayn said they’re done tonight. Jey said that they’re just getting started. Jey said they’re going to take out Logan Paul when he appears later. Zayn cut Jey off and said that Roman Reigns told them not to engage with Paul. Zayn said it wouldn’t be very “Uce-y”. Jey said he agreed, but then stopped. Jey said he’s a hothead and they’re going to have to see what happens later in the night. Jey walked off. Jimmy and Zayn looked concerned. [c]

-Liv Morgan made her entrance. Cole put over her appearance in an episode of something.

-Sonya Deville made her entrance. They then showed a recap of Morgan’s attack on Deville last week.

(2) LIV MORGAN vs. SONYA DEVILLE

They locked up and Deville took Morgan to the corner. They broke up and Deville backed off. Morgan came toward Deville and Deville shoved Morgan down. Morgan got a quick cover. Morgan took Deville down. Morgan hit a backstabber and Deville went to the corner. Morgan taunted then went for a backslide. Deville rolled out and hit a big knee on Morgan and covered her for a near fall. Deville slammed Morgan’s head into the turnbuckle repeatedly. Deville then took Morgan to another corner and slammed Morgan into the turnbuckles again. Morgan smiled and went after Deville. Morgan went to the apron and Deville kicked her off and to the floor. Morgan laughed on the floor as they cut to break. [c]

Deville was in control with a headlock. Morgan fought out and caught a charging Deville with an elbow. Morgan hit a step up kick and then charged Deville in the corner and hit her with a running knee. Deville recovered and delivered a knee of her own for a near fall. Deville whipped Morgan hard into the turnbuckles. Deville kicked at Morgan’s chest and eventually Morgan collapsed. Morgan sat up and asked for more. Deville kicked Morgan again then covered her for another near fall. Morgan laughed again. Barrett said she’s enjoying the whooping. Morgan screamed at Deville and Deville smacked Morgan. Morgan took Deville down with a double leg takedown and mounted her. Morgan rained down punches then took Deville to the outside. Morgan drove Deville into the ring apron then sent her into the barricade. Morgan slammed Deville into the steps and the ref reached a ten count.

WINNER: Double Countout in 9:00

-Morgan went under the ring and grabbed a couple of chairs. She tossed them into the ring. The crowd chanted for tables. Morgan got another chair from ringside and tossed it into the ring. Morgan then got another couple of chairs. There were about six in the ring at this point. Morgan got another chair and followed Deville into the ring. Morgan took Deville to the top rope and then superplexed Deville into the pile of chairs. Morgan laughed as Deville winced in pain. Cole said that losing a championship changes people. He said that Morgan went extreme again. Barrett said that Morgan is out of her mind and loved every second of this.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I know you guys care a lot more about Liv than I ever will. I don’t get this. I didn’t get Liv before and I think I understand her even less now. On the bright side, her act isn’t different every week. That’s a good thing. She has an actual direction now and doesn’t seem to be guessing what her character is on a week to week basis. That’s about the only positive I can take from any of this. What is she now? Is she a masochist? Is she Harley Quinn? Is she back to being a Riott Squad member? What’s with the angle about losing a title changing you? When has that ever been a thing before?)

-Cole threw to a video package on L.A. Knight.

-They then showed a graphic for a face to face segment between Braun Strowman and Omos. Cole hyped the segment for after the break. [c]

-They came back from break with a video set in a Viking village. They showed shields with Viking symbols on them. A woman narrated the video. She said that Valhalla awaits.

-Strowman made his entrance. Strowman took the mic and asked the crowd to look at him. He said he’s not easy to miss. He said if you have a problem with him he’s not hard to find. He said he heard MVP running his mouth on Monday. Strowman then called out MVP and Omos.

-MVP’s music played and he made his entrance. MVP said that he’s always referred to Strowman as a monster. He said he’s sure Strowman has always been the biggest and the strongest. MVP said that was until last week. He said that Strowman was in the vicinity of a literal giant, named Omos. MVP said that Strowman calls himself the monster of all monsters. He said the fans believe that. MVP said if Strowman wants to remain that, he should stay away from Omos before he gets exposed.

-Strowman said that if Omos wants to show the world that Strowman is normal, he should show him at Crown Jewel. MVP accepted on Omos’ behalf. Strowman said he’s more for action then talking. He said that since MVP is out here by himself. MVP cut Strowman off. He told Strowman he never said Omos wasn’t here. MVP pointed to the entryway and Omos made his entrance.

-Omos entered the ring. Cole said they’ve never been in the ring together. Omos towered over Strowman as Strowman approached. Strowman looked up at Omos. Omos reared back and shoved Strowman. Strowman flew out of the ring, but landed on his feet. Strowman laughed at ringside. MVP coaxed Omos out of the ring and up the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I don’t know what I’m supposed to say about this. In a way, I’m surprised they’re doing this at Crown Jewel. With that said, that seems to be the place to do a spectacle match like this. The match will probably suck. Let’s just hope it doesn’t last too long. Not much for either guy to do after this is over.)

[HOUR TWO]

-They went back to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Cole said that Sheamus has been taken to a hospital and we will get an update later tonight. Cole then threw to a video recap of Drew McIntyre’s attack on Karrion Kross in the parking lot after Kross’ car accident last week.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Did Cole said that McIntyre caused the car accident? Was that a mistake?)

-Kayla Braxton welcomed McIntyre in the back. Kayla said that upper management is not happy with McIntyre. McIntyre said that Kross pushed McIntyre past his breaking point. McIntyre said he was called to WWE headquarters and they said if McIntyre and Kross fight there will be severe consequences. McIntyre then said they agreed it had to end. McIntyre said that it will be himself and Kross at Crown Jewel in a steel cage.

-They showed a black SUV in the parking lot. Logan Paul emerged. The crowd booed.

-Back in the arena, Damage CTRL’s music played and they made their entrance.

-Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance on the tank. Cole hyped the Tag Team Title match for after the break. [c]

(3) DAMAGE CTRL (Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky w/ Bayley) vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ & SHOTZI – Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Rodriguez started with Sky. They stared each other down. Barrett brought up the history between the two in NXT. Rodriguez took control on Sky and went for a cover. Kai ran in and attacked Rodriguez. Rodriguez recovered and lifted Kai. Rodriguez tagged in Shotzi and they double teamed Kai and got a near fall. Shotzi hit a flying senton on Kai i the corner. Shotzi went to the top rope but Sky pulled Kai out of the ring. Rodriguez came off the top and took out Kai and Sky. Shotzi then held the hands of Rodriguez and jumped off the top rope onto Kai and Sky on the outside. Rodriguez sent Kai back into the ring and covered her for a near fall. Rodriguez lifted Kai to her shoulders and Shotzi came off the top with a dropkick. Shotzi covered Kai for a near fall. Shotzi and Rodriguez double teamed Kai again and Shotzi got another near fall. Shotzi splashed Kai and covered her again for another near fall. Kai hit a jawbreaker and tagged in Sky. Shotzi chased Kai around the ring and Sky caught Shotzi with a missile dropkick. Shotzi rolled to the outside. [c]

Kai kicked at Shotzi and tagged in Sky. Shotzi fought off a double team and sent Kai to the outside. Shotzi took Sky down and tagged in Rodriguez. Rodriguez took down Kai and then hit a fallaway slam on Sky. Rodriguez then got a fallaway slam on Kai. Rodriguez went for the twisting elbow but Sky broke it up. Sky hit a big tornado DDT off the top for a near fall on Rodriguez. Sky went for the moonsault but Rodriguez moved. Sky landed on her feet, but Rodriguez delivered a big clothesline. Shotzi covered Sky. Rodriguez went for a powerbomb on Kai but Kai fought out and landed on top of Shotzi with broke up the pin. Rodriguez went for another powerbomb on Kai but Kai fought out and they fell to the outside. Sky took Shotzi down then hit the moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky w/Bayley) in 10:00 to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships

-Kayla was in the back. She welcomed Ronda Rousey. She asked if Rousey would issue an open challenge tonight. Kayla said the fans are expecting it because that’s what Rousey did before. Rousey said she issues open challenges to prove she’s the best, not to entertain the fans. She said she gave the fans everything she had and they didn’t give her anything. Rousey said that she didn’t beat Morgan for them, she did it for herself. Rousey said that the fans want their favorites to win, not the best. Kayla asked again if there would be an open challenge. Rousey said there might be next week and that she wants to get out of Ohio.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Wow. Nothing discreet or nuanced about that. Rousey just told it like it was. I like the real Rousey better. If this is the way to get that, I’m all for it. With that said, I don’t know if she needed to heel on the fans to get heat. It seems her natural personality will take care of that.)

-They showed Logan Paul and Cole started to hype his appearance later.

-Another Wyatt video cut off Cole. It said you should never lie to the ones you love. The masked face then said “howdy”. The video faded out. [c]

-Santos Escobar was in the back. He said that Legado del Fantasma is growing larger and more powerful. He said successful businesses make acquisitions. He said their newest acquisition is Zelina Vega. Vega then said she’s been successful at everything she’s done. Escobar said their legacy on Smackdown will begin by destroying Hit Row.

-Hit Row watched the video. Top Dolla asked how Legado del Fantasma is head and shoulders better when they’re smaller than him. They said they’re tired of Legado del Fantasma attacking them from behind. B-Fabb said she had an idea. They walked off.

-Rey Mysterio made his entrance. Cole announced that he will face Gunther for the Intercontinental title in two weeks on Smackdown.

-Imperium made their entrance. Cole said they told Mysterio they’re going to beat respect into him.

(4) REY MYSTERIO vs. LUDWIG KAISER (w/Gunther & Giovanni Vinci)

Kaiser stomped at Mysterio and took him down with a headlock. Mysterio fought up. Kaiser went after the arm. Mysterio ducked over and under Kaiser and hit a dropkick. Mysterio came off the top but Kaiser caught him with a big right. Kaiser kicked Mysterio hard, then posed. Kaiser picked Mysterio up but Mysterio fought back. Kaiser kicked Mysterio in the gut and sent him off the ropes. Mysterio hit a kick of his own followed by a hurricanrana. Mysterio set up for a 619 but he was distracted by Vinci. Kaiser rolled to the outside. Mysterio hit a baseball slide. Kaiser recovered and hit a big uppercut on Mysterio at ringside. [c]

Kaiser was in control. Kaiser posed and Imperium cheered him on. He charged Mysterio in the corner but Mysterio moved. Mysterio went to the top rope but Kaiser stopped him. Kaiser went for a superplex but Mysterio blocked. Mysterio fought back on the top and sent Kaiser to the mat. Mysterio came off and hit a senton on Kaiser as Kaiser rose to his feet. Mysterio hit a high crossbody for a near fall. Kaiser kicked Mysterio in the gut but Mysterio recovered. He rolled through a sunset flip attempt and hit a side kick. Mysterio then delivered a moonsault from the second rope. Mysterio attacked Kaiser in the corner then mounted him and hit a series of punches. The crowd counted along. Kaiser came out of the corner with an uppercut. Mysterio took Kaiser to the corner and put him on the top. Mysterio hit a series of headbutts then launched Kaiser off the top for a near fall. Mysterio went to the apron and hit a shoulderblock then went to the top. Kaiser caught a hurricanrana attempt and carried Mysterio. Mysterio hurricanrana’ed Kaiser to the floor. Kaiser recovered and sent Mysterio to the floor. Imperium circled Mysterio. Mysterio threw a chair toward Gunther who smacked the chair to the floor. Mysterio fell down and pretended to be attacked by Gunther. The ref sent Gunther and Vinci to the back. Mysterio hit a kick on Kaiser and went to the top. Mysterio jumped but Kaiser countered into a cover for a near fall. The crowd chanted “619”. Mysterio sent Kaiser into the ropes and Mysterio hit the 619 followed by a springboard splash for the win.

WINNER: Rey Mysterio in 13:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good action here. Another good showing and a match that felt fresh. We’ve gotten a few of those over the last couple of weeks. That’s a big positive of the larger roster going forward. It feels like we get fresh matches instead of the same three or four over and over to fill TV time. Rey’s tactics were clever and they seem to be doing something with him for now. I wish Kaiser didn’t lose so often, but it seems that’s what he and Vinci are for. I wonder how much they’ll give Rey against Gunther and what he does after that match.)

-They showed Logan Paul in the back. Cole hyped his appearance for after the break. [c]

-They hyped next week. A open challenge for Ronda Rousey, the return of Roman Reigns, and the Usos against the Brawling Brutes. Cole then threw to a recap of the Bloodline’s attack on Sheamus earlier. Cole said that Sheamus has a non displaced fracture in his elbow and is still under observation.

-Logan Paul made his entrance to a chorus of boos. Cole said he’s ready for his match with Roman Reigns in two weeks. Cole said that Paul has been training with Shawn Michaels. The showed pictures of the two from Twitter. Reigns responded. He said he hopes that Paul trains with God next week. They then showed the graphic for their match at Crown Jewel. Cole hyped the match.

-Paul said he needs to talk to the hard cam, but he said it’s good to be back in Ohio. Paul said back to the hard cam. He said he knows the fans at home doubt him. He said “guess what dummies”, I’ve been doubted my whole life. Paul said that he doesn’t need a penguin like Paul Heyman, two guys who are basically the same guy, and a guy named Solo who’s never alone. He also said he doesn’t have any friends that look like Zayn, because what is that guy? Paul said no one expects a kid from social media to win. He said what if he does? Paul said that at Crown Jewel, and then Jey Uso attacked Paul from behind. Jey beat down Paul. Jey shoved Paul into the corner then hit a superkick. Paul was dazed and Jey hit the running butt bump. Jey posed.

-Zayn appeared on the apron and tried to call Jey off. He said it’s not coming from him, it’s coming from Reigns. Zayn said they will fix it later and they need to leave. Jey teased leaving the ring, then stopped. He charged Paul and Paul caught Jey with a right hand and knocked him down. Cole said that if Paul can cannot with one shot, Paul could be champion. Zayn looked upset on the apron. Paul posed on the top of the apron. They showed the graphic for Paul and Reigns at Crown Jewel. Cole hyped the match. He asked if Paul can connect with one lucky shot and pull off the biggest upset in history.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Ok, so did he give up and decide to just be a heel? Or, is he being himself and he still doesn’t get it? Based on his lack of self awareness, I’m going with the latter. Please, if there’s anyone out there that likes this guy, please explain to me why. Please. I’m dying to hear the reasoning behind it. Jey was the biggest babyface in the promotion when he beat this kid down. Speaking of, the real news here was the acting by Zayn at the end. He’s just trying to do what his “boss” says and his “employees” just won’t listen. You have to feel for the guy. I can’t wait until this whole deal with Reigns and Paul is over. That match better be all of two minutes.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: An overall solid episode. The new matches on the show were both well done and felt very fresh. The angle with the Bloodline at the beginning was good stuff and gets Sheamus involved in a big way. I would imagine it will lead to War Games, but this would also be a great way to do a Sheamus and Reigns match sometime down the line. That would be the perfect title match for the Rumble. Otherwise, the talking points will undoubtedly come to Wyatt and what everything he said tonight meant. Both in and out of storyline. I look forward to Javier’s thoughts on the post show. Beyond that, the only other happenings are in the Women’s Division. The tag match was fine for what it was, but felt largely predictable. They need more real teams for Damage CTRL to feud with. WWE still hasn’t learned from their past mistakes with the Women’s Tag Titles. Rousey’s promo was a step in a new direction. I don’t know if they needed to do that so explicitly, but they made their choice. Where are all the babyfaces for her to feud with? Who’s next for Rousey now? And who’s going to answer the challenge next week? I hope it’s not Liv Morgan. If you haven’t heard, she’s a crazy masochist now. I think? I mean, that’s what Wade Barrett told me.

See you guys next week. In the meantime, catch the PWTorch 90’s Pastcast on the PWTorch Dailycast feed. The newest episode details the first WWF title win by Bret Hart in a major surprise as well as changes on the horizon for the WWF. It’s a fun trip down memory lane. Give it a shot and you can reach us at Torchpastcast@gmail.com