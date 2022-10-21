SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley continues to have an open door to GCW if he wants it, even though he may be appearing less than he has throughout the last year.

In an interview on the Business of the Business podcast, Brett Lauderdale, spoke about GCW’s relationship with Moxley, his future, and what the process of working with him is like.

“It’s just outrageous, the comments and opinions from people and they’re so far off,” the GCW owner said. “They really don’t realize the literal beginning and end of Moxley and GCW is just him texting at two in the morning or whatever asking if we have a show in this place or this date anytime soon. There is no talking to talent relations, there is no talking to Tony Khan, there is no talking to an agent, there is no this or that. It’s Moxley shows up and he wrestles the match and then he goes home – that’s what it comes down to. There is not much more to it. There’s no seeking permission or getting rules or guidelines.

“I don’t think we’ll see him as frequently, but I do think we’ll see him again. I think if there comes a time where there’s somebody he wants to wrestle or a show he wants to be a part of, I think he’ll be there. I think he’ll let me know in much the same way that he’s let me know. He’ll shoot me a text and say, ‘What do you have coming up in this month? Or when are you going to be in this place?” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Jon Moxley dropped the GCW World Championship to Nick Gage earlier this month. Moxley recently signed a five-year contract with AEW.

