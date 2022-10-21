GCW owner comments on potential relationship with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW owner, Brett Lauderdale, commented on rumblings of a potential working relationship with WWE and said that he’s excited for many upcoming partnerships and to share news on how fans will be able to watch the product moving forward.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc, Lauderdale addressed the WWE partnership rumors directly.

“Of course, we are aware of the speculation and the rumors surrounding GCW right now,” Lauderdale said. “We are very excited for the future of GCW, which includes a number of exciting partnerships as well as a game-changing announcement in regards to how people will be able to stream and watch GCW events going forward! We will make our first of many announcements this Saturday during GCW’s event in Detroit, which will air LIVE on FiteTV!”

Rumors of a working partnership with WWE and GCW began after Joey Janela tweeted about Monday Night Raw. Earlier this year, the company ran it’s biggest show to date inside the Hammerstein Ballroom. Jon Moxley had been World Champion, but lost the title to Nick Gage earlier this month.

