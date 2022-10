SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, speaks with The Wrestling Club founder, Victor Perry, to discuss the wrestling business, how The Wrestling Club got started, what’s over with his students, and much more.

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel HERE.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE NXT RECEIPT 10/19: Slow but steady with final Halloween Havoc hype