SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The next NXT special PLE will air on December 10 and is named NXT Deadline according to Shawn Michaels

Michaels confirmed the news via a special Halloween Havoc pre-show media call. Matches have not been confirmed for the event at this time. This event will air on the same day with the recently announced ROH Final Battle PPV.

Halloween Havoc airs Saturday night on Peacock. Matches include Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship, Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship, a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship, Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match, and more.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE NXT RECEIPT 10/19: Slow but steady with final Halloween Havoc hype