SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is reportedly considering adding the King of the Ring event back to it’s PLE calendar.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the company is considering relaunching the show and would feature both the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments. Last year, Zelina Vega became the first-ever Queen’s Crown winner. Xavier Woods won the men’s King of the Ring tournament.

King of the Ring has been on and off the WWE calendar of events since 1993. Major stars have won the tournament including Steve Austin, Triple H, Bret Hart, and others.

CATCH-UP: CM Punk contract update with AEW