CM Punk contract update with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk and AEW are reportedly close to parting ways, but there is one key sticking point that’s holding the split up.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Punk and AEW are currently in talks about a buyout. The current hold up on progress according to the report is the non-compete clause in the contract. The report indicates that it’s doubtful that Punk will make a return to AEW.

CM Punk is currently on the shelf recovering from a torn tricep, which he suffered at All Out in September. Punk ignited tempers and a backstage brawl with The Elite after disparaging comments he made about The Young Bucks and Adam Page at the All Out post-PPV media scrum.

Punk has not been on AEW television since All Out.

CATCH-UP: Adam Page posts health update and thank you message