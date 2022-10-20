Adam Page posts health update and thank you message

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Page has broken his silence regarding the injury he suffered during his main event AEW World Championship match Tuesday night on AEW Dynamite. Page posted on Twitter and said he was ok and that he appreciated everyone being kind to him.

“Hey, thanks everyone for being so nice,” Page wrote. I’m doing alright and feeling good today. I had a nice panini for lunch. Thanks to Paul, medical, Mox, Brandon, BJ, etc. (insert introspective, yet merciless, quote about unfinished business here.)”

Page reportedly suffered a concussion after a lariat from Moxley during their match. The bout was stopped instantly and Page ended up being stretchered out of the ring.

Moxley and MJF filled time and eventually shot an angle to officially get to their world title match at Full Gear in November.

