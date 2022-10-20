AEW status update on CM Punk and The Elite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

There is a slightly renewed optimism regarding the AEW futures of CM Punk and The Elite.

A new report from Fightful indicates that there has been movement and shared optimism about the prospects of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega returning to AEW. All four men were involved in a backstage brawl after the All Out PPV event and The Elite have been suspended since. Punk has been away from the company healing from a torn tricep injury, but has not officially been suspended by the company.

The report did not provide specific details as to timetable or context around what a return would look like. On Wednesday, Ace Steel was released from AEW. He was also involved in the brawl and served as a backstage agent for Tony Khan.

