FREE PODCAST 10/19 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs. Ago) Booker T talks about his autobiography, shift to commentary, Ryback, worst advice he ever got, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-19-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and columnist Bruce Mitchell interviewed Booker T including these topics: Ryback’s elevation, racism in wrestling, his autobiography detailing prison time and start in wrestling, Mark Henry’s push last year, Mike Graham’s death, the worst advice he ever got, and more in this wide-spanning interview with live calls and email questions.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO