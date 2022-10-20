Bobby Lashley reveals reason for leaving WWE in 2008

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bobby Lashley left the WWE in 2008 to give his character more credibility and to simply explore outside opportunities.

In an interview with RainmakerNYC, Lashley spoke about his departure and confirmed that he didn’t leave the company because of a money issue.

“No, that’s 100 percent not true,” Lashley confirmed regarding the rumors he left WWE because of money. “I was making a tremendous amount of money then. It was an opportunity for me to go fight and legitimize my character a little bit. So I fought for eight years under Coker and Bellator and Strikeforce and everything else, and now coming back I take all that with me to kinda legitimize my character a little bit.”

Since returning to the company, Lashley has been a multiple WWE Champion and United States Champion. He is scheduled to wrestle Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

CATCH-UP: Ronda Rousey says Logan Paul should beat Roman Reigns