Thunder Rosa addresses injury and AEW hiatus in new interview

AEW Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa, says that the rumors spread about her are started by one or two people only.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Rosa addressed her injury and rumors about her recent hiatus from AEW.

“It just takes one privileged person, or someone with clout, to like a tweet and destroy everything you have done,” said Rosa about persisting rumors about her. “If you don’t hear it from me, just don’t say anything. If you’re in the back and you are in distress about me being the champion, or me being called the champion, I don’t make the chat. I don’t call the shots. I have a boss. There’s a booker in our office that makes the decisions. So if you are distraught about what is booked, maybe you should talk to the booker, and keep my name out of your mouth. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

“It is really hard when people are approaching you and they’re still asking you, because I have some friends that are still asking me if I’m faking an injury,” Rosa said. “And I’m telling you, these rumors are started by one or two people, and they just spread out.”

Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker to win the AEW Women’s World Championship earlier this year. She’s been away from the company since before the All Out PPV event because of a back injury. Rosa did not provide an update as to when she would return to the ring.

